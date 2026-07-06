Editor's Review The dismissal effectively halted the planned proceedings, with members of the County Assembly committee stating that the matter had been overtaken by events.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has dismissed County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Finance Catherine Mutanu just hours before she was scheduled to appear before the Machakos County Assembly to defend herself against an impeachment motion.

The dismissal effectively halted the planned proceedings, with members of the assembly committee stating that the matter had been overtaken by events following the governor's decision to remove the finance executive from office.

According to Mua Ward MCA Francis Mwaniki Ngunga, Mutanu had been expected to appear before the relevant committee on Monday, July 6, to respond to allegations contained in an impeachment motion that had been tabled by Mbiuni MCA Peter Kilonzo.

The hearing had been scheduled after Mutanu appeared before the committee on Friday, July 3, where she requested more time to prepare her response to the accusations.

The committee granted the request and rescheduled the hearing for Monday.

However, before the hearing could proceed, Governor Wavinya Ndeti relieved Mutanu of her duties through a letter on Monday, July 6.

"In exercise conferred by Section 31(a) of the County Governments Act, I hereby relieve you of your duties as the Machakos County Executive Committee Member for Finance with Immediate effect," the letter read.

Following the governor's action, County Secretary and Head of Public Service Muya Ndambuki notified the Speaker of the Machakos County Assembly about the decision.

"This Office has received communication by Her Excellency the Governor, relieving Catherine Mutanu Raphael of her duties as the County Executive Committee Member for Finance with effect from 6th July 2026.

"Please, therefore, take note of this decision/action by Her Excellency the Governor," he wrote.

File image of Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti

Following the development, Ngunga explained that the committee would no longer proceed with the impeachment hearing because the prayers sought in the motion had effectively been overtaken by the governor's decision to dismiss Mutanu.

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after two people were arrested after a viral video exposed the illegal dumping of human waste into Mwania River near the Maruba Dam area in Machakos County.

In a statement on Monday, June 15, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti said county enforcement officers had moved swiftly against those involved.

"Today, our Inspectorate Enforcement Team impounded and towed a waste-exhaust truck that was found illegally discharging human waste into the Mwania River in the Maruba Dam area," she said.

Ndeti said both the driver and the co-driver of the vehicle had been taken into custody and would face charges.

"The driver and co-driver were arrested for violating environmental and public health laws and will be charged with the offence of unlawful disposal of human waste into a water body," she added.

Ndeti condemned the incident, warning that such actions endanger public health and the environment.

"Such reckless action poses a serious threat to public health, contaminates our water sources, and degrades the environment. My administration will not relent in protecting our natural resources and ensuring strict compliance with environmental regulations," she noted.

Ndeti also called on residents and businesses to observe proper waste disposal practices to help protect the county’s natural resources.

"I urge all residents, businesses, and service providers to dispose of waste responsibly and to play their part in safeguarding our environment for present and future generations," she further said.