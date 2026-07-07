Editor's Review Two Kenyan-Italians and a Malindi-based politician have been charged in connection with a fire that allegedly destroyed a luxury villa worth approximately Ksh667 million.

Two Kenyan-Italians and a Malindi-based politician have been charged in connection with a fire that allegedly destroyed a luxury villa worth approximately Ksh667 million in Kilifi County.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 7, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the three suspects appeared before the Malindi Resident Magistrate's Court, where they denied the charges.

"Franco Esposito, also known as Kososo wa Baya, and Elly Esposito appeared before Malindi Resident Magistrate Eva Adhiambo, where they were jointly charged with reckless and negligent conduct causing harm, contrary to Section 243(d) of the Penal Code," the statement read.

According to the ODPP, the prosecution outlined the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence, claiming that the fire resulted from a failure to exercise reasonable care.

"Prosecution told the court that on 25th of May 2026, at Siro Land in Malindi Sub-county, the accused allegedly failed to take reasonable precautions against a foreseeable danger by lighting an open fire, which is said to have spread uncontrollably and caused extensive destruction of property," the statement added.

The ODPP further stated that the blaze caused massive damage to a high-value property.

"According to the charge sheet, the fire resulted in the destruction of Duma Villa, a property valued at approximately KSh667 million and owned by Nagia Dahmani," the statement further read.

File image of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)

The ODPP said prosecution requested that the accused surrender their travel documents, citing concerns that they could leave the country before the case is concluded.

"During the proceedings, Prosecution Counsel Mohamed Ahmed applied for orders requiring the accused persons to surrender their passports, submitting that the measure was necessary to ensure their continued attendance before the court and to minimise the risk of them leaving the court's jurisdiction while the case is pending," the statement noted.

The prosecution further urged the court to retain the travel documents until the matter is heard and determined.

In delivering her ruling, the magistrate granted the accused bond but imposed conditions aimed at ensuring their attendance throughout the trial.

"In her ruling, Resident Magistrate Eva Adhiambo admitted each accused to a personal bond of Ksh300,000. The court further directed that they deposit their passports in court as a condition for securing their attendance throughout the trial," the statement concluded.

The case will be mentioned on July 23 for pre-trial directions.

This comes days after three traffic police officers attached to Webuye Police Station were arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations of demanding bribes from motorists at a roadblock along the Webuye-Kitale Road.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, the agency said the operation was prompted by repeated reports from motorists who claimed they were being forced to pay bribes while passing through the checkpoint.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three traffic police officers attached to Webuye Police Station for allegedly demanding bribes from motorists at a road-block along the Webuye- Kitale Road," the statement read.

EACC further explained that the arrests followed a formal investigation into the complaints received from the public.

"The arrests follow an investigation by the EACC after receiving numerous complaints from members of the public and motorists operating public service vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles regarding rampant extortion by the officers at the road-block," the statement added.

EACC identified the suspects as Corporal Kipyego Metto, Police Constable Ben Kiptoo Maswai, and Police Constable Alex Kidui Makee.

The three were arrested and taken to the EACC's Western Regional Office in Bungoma for further processing.

"The officers identified as Corporal Kipyego Metto, Police Constable Ben Kiptoo Maswai, and Police Constable Alex Kidui Makee were arrested yesterday, and taken to the EACC Western Regional Office in Bungoma for further processing," the statement concluded.