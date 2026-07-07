Editor's Review Tahmeed Coach Ltd. has revealed the events that led to the tragic accident involving one of its buses that claimed six lives.

Tahmeed Coach Ltd. has revealed the events that led to the tragic accident involving one of its buses that claimed six lives.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 7, Tahmeed Coach disclosed that the accident was caused by a truck, which was not involved in the head-on collision.

The management explained that the trailer which collided with its bus was struck from behind when it was overtaking.

"Preliminary information suggests an overtaking pulling truck was struck from behind by a second truck, causing it to collide with our bus," the statement read in part.

The bus company stated that it will await the final report from the authorities, which launched an investigation into the collision.

A file photo of the Tahmeed Bus involved in a road accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.



Additionally, it confirmed that the six people who lost their lives included the bus driver and the driver of the trailer and offered sincere condolences to the families of the bereaved.

It added that it was in contact with the affected families to offer appropriate support. Tahmeed Coach revealed that it provided a bus to ferry the survivors of the road accident to Mombasa.

"Several passengers sustained minor injuries and received immediate medical attention. They were treated and discharged, after which a rescue bus was dispatched to continue their journey.

"Five passengers remained under medical observation and, following discharge this morning, continued their journey aboard our 8a.m service from Nairobi to Mombasa," the statement continued.

The bus company reiterated that the safety and well-being of passengers and their staff remained a high priority for the organisation.

Images from the accident showed that the front section of the bus and trailer were severely damaged on impact. Several other vehicles were also damaged.

The accident happened barely a week after six other people lost their lives in a road accident after a matatu collided head-on with a trailer along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.