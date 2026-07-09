Editor's Review The University of Nairobi has invited eligible graduates to apply for Master's scholarships for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The University of Nairobi has invited eligible graduates to apply for Master's scholarships for the 2026/2027 academic year, with the funding available only to students admitted for the September 2026 intake.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 8, the institution said the scholarships will be awarded competitively based on merit, with preference given to the best-performing applicants.

However, academic units have also been advised to consider special circumstances such as financial need, gender balance, applicants living with disabilities, and active involvement in research when making their recommendations.

To qualify for the scholarships, applicants must have completed and graduated with an undergraduate degree from the University of Nairobi within the last two years, specifically in 2024 or 2025.

An exception has been made for some programmes under the Faculty of Health Sciences, where applicants are required to have graduated in 2022 or 2023 due to the mandatory two years of practical experience needed before admission into the master's programmes.

The university has further stated that applicants must have attained a First Class or Second Class Upper Division degree, or a distinction or credit pass in the case of unclassified degree programmes.

In addition, candidates must have secured admission into the relevant postgraduate programme for the September 2026 intake.

File image of the University of Nairobi

The scholarships are available exclusively to full-time students, who will be required to take the maximum number of units prescribed for each semester.

The awards will primarily be based on academic merit, although faculties have been encouraged to justify consideration of deserving special cases, including needy students, gender representation, persons living with disabilities, and those actively involved in research.

The University of Nairobi also announced the application deadline and the documents that prospective beneficiaries must submit to be considered for the scholarships.

"Applicants are required to submit their application documents (scholarship application letter, admission letter, and a copy of their degree certificate) to the relevant Deans by July 31, 2026," the notice read in part.

Elsewhere, the Universities Fund has announced that the Higher Education Financing (HEF) Portal is now open for students in the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) cohort who have secured placement to universities and colleges.

The announcement follows the completion of the 2026/2027 placement process by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).

In a notice, the Universities Fund urged the newly placed students to submit applications for financial support through the HEF Portal.

"You have secured your placement; now take the next step by applying for a scholarship and student funding through the Higher Education Financing (HEF) Portal," the notice read.

The fund encouraged beneficiaries not to delay their applications and advised them to complete the process through the official HEF platforms.

"A scholarship can unlock your potential and shape your future. Don't miss this opportunity. Apply today by logging in to hef.co.ke or universitiesfund.go.ke and following the step-by-step application process," the notice added.