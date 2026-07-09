Editor's Review Lawyer Levi Munyeri has issued a one-week ultimatum to President William Ruto’s administration to conduct public participation on the proposed Ksh2.2 trillion Dangote oil refinery project in Lamu.

Lawyer Levi Munyeri has issued a one-week ultimatum to President William Ruto’s administration to conduct public participation on the proposed Ksh2.2 trillion Dangote oil refinery project in Lamu.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 8 night, Munyeri threatened to move to court to stop the construction of the mega project if the government fails to conduct public participation.

“Free advice to Ruto and his people. Pause, take a month and do public participation with the People of Lamu on the Dangote Oil Refinery.

“If you don't act accordingly within a week, I will petition the High Court to stop the planned construction. Be advised,” said Munyeri.

The constitutional lawyer argued that public participation is a constitutional requirement that cannot be overlooked.

File image of Lawyer Levi Munyeri.

According to Munyeri, any proposed project that violates the constitution could be a catastrophe to the people.

“I took a solemn oath to defend the constitution. Public participation is a constitutional dictate. Some of you sound like you took an oath to defend mediocrity and ignorance.

“Any action, however well-intended, that violates the constitution ends up in a catastrophe for the people,” he added.

This comes after President Ruto tasked his deputy Kithure Kindiki to chair a government committee that will work with private investors on the proposed Dangote refinery in Lamu.

Speaking at State House on Wednesday, the Head of State noted that the project is worth Ksh2.2 trillion.

"I have asked the Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki, to chair the government committee that is going to work with private investors and players for what will be one of the largest investments in our country, the investment in the East African oil refinery," Ruto said.

The President also mentioned that they have already set up the date for the groundbreaking of the project.

The 700,000-barrels-per-day refinery is expected to take around 30 months to be built and will serve Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and other neighboring countries.