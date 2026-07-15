Editor's Review The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has introduced a new biometric system to streamline the processing of Good Conduct Certificates.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has introduced a new biometric system to streamline the processing of Good Conduct Certificates.

In an update on Wednesday, July 15, DCI said the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS)-ABIS Version 5 will be rolled out on Monday, July 20, 2026.

The investigative agency described the system as a game-changing platform which will fast-track the processing of the police clearance certificates.

“DCI is set to revolutionize how you get your Police Clearance Certificate (Certificate of Good Conduct).

“Starting Monday, July 20, 2026, we roll out the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS)-ABIS Version 5 — a game-changing platform built to fast-track processing and deliver faster, smarter service.

File image showing an applicant having fingerprints captured for a Certificate of Good Conduct.

The DCI added that more details of the system will be released during the launch of the new system.

“No more long waits. Better technology,” DCI added.

The Certificate of Good Conduct is one of the most sought-after government documents in Kenya.

Members of the public apply for the certificate via the eCitizen platform and pay a fee of Ksh1,050.

They are then required to visit a Huduma Centre or a designated DCI office to have their fingerprints captured.

The processing of the certificate takes at least two weeks, after which an applicant receive an SMS to download the document from the eCitizen portal.

This comes weeks after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced that Kenyans will, from now on, be able to download birth certificates online and print them.

In a statement on Monday, June 22, CS Murkomen said the move is aimed at improving accessibility and reducing the time required for birth certificates.

Murkomen made the announcement following a consultative meeting with officials from the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services.

“In response to issues raised during the Jukwaa la Usalama engagements, Kenyans can now download and print birth certificates online, a significant step towards improving accessibility and reducing the time required to obtain essential documents,” CS Murkomen announced.