Editor's Review Kenya has opened its High Commission in Kingston, Jamaica, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Kenya has opened its High Commission in Kingston, Jamaica, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 15, the Kenya High Commission in Kingston announced the commencement of its operations

"A historic milestone for Kenya-Jamaica relations. The High Commission of the Republic of Kenya has officially commenced operations in Kingston, Jamaica," the statement read.

The mission also confirmed that Kenya's High Commissioner, Mwenda Karisa, arrived in Jamaica to officially begin her diplomatic assignment.

"On Monday, July 13, Mwenda Karisa, the High Commissioner arrived in Kingston to begin her tour of duty," the statement added.

File image of Kenya's High Commissioner, Mwenda Karisa, in Kingston

Upon her arrival, Karisa was welcomed by senior Jamaican government officials alongside staff from the Kenyan High Commission.

"She was received at the Airport by Amb. Franz Hall, Under Secretary in Jamaica's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and staff of the High Commission," the statement further read.

According to the mission, members of the Kenyan diaspora in Jamaica also turned out to receive the High Commissioner.

"She was also received by the Kenyan diaspora, whose enthusiastic reception reflected the excitement surrounding the opening of Kenya's first resident mission in Jamaica," the statement noted.

File image of Kenya's High Commissioner, Mwenda Karisa, in Kingston

Kenya said it is committed to working closely with Jamaica to expand cooperation and build on the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

"Kenya looks forward to working closely with the Government and people of Jamaica to advance our shared priorities and further strengthen the enduring friendship between our two nations. to deepen political, economic, cultural and people-to-people ties," the statement concluded.

File image of a Kenyan flag mounted on a vehicle at the Kenyan High Commission in Kingston

This comes days after Kenya's High Commission in Ottawa announced a leadership transition following the departure of its Head of Mission, with the Deputy Head of Mission, Ambassador Geoffrey Kaituko, taking over the mission's leadership on an interim basis.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, the diplomatic mission said Kaituko has assumed the role of Chargé d’Affaires ad interim and will oversee the High Commission's operations.

"The High Commission of the Republic of Kenya in Ottawa is pleased to announce that the Deputy Head of Mission, H.E. Ambassador Geoffrey E. Kaituko, CBS, has assumed the functions of Chargé d’Affaires ad interim following the departure of H.E. Ambassador Carolyne Kamende Daudi," the statement read.

The High Commission noted that Kaituko brings extensive experience in public service and diplomacy to the position, having previously served in senior government roles before his posting to Canada.

"Ambassador Kaituko brings to this role extensive experience in the public service, diplomacy, and leadership. He has held several senior positions within the Government of Kenya, including that of Principal Secretary, before being appointed Deputy Head of Mission at the High Commission of Kenya in Ottawa, where he has served for nine months," the statement added.

The mission expressed confidence that it would continue strengthening Kenya's diplomatic relations with Canada under Kaituko's interim leadership.

"The High Commission of Kenya in Ottawa looks forward to continuing its close collaboration with the Government of Canada, the diplomatic corps, the Kenyan diaspora, and all of its partners under the leadership of Ambassador Kaituko as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim," the statement concluded.