Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has showered praise on mothers and young people after turning out in numbers to participate in the OL Kalou by-election.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has showered praise on mothers and young people after turning out in numbers to participate in the OL Kalou by-election.

In a statement on Thursday, July 16, Gachagua credited mothers for guiding the locals in exercising their democratic right.

“To our mothers, I have no words to express my joy that you have guided us well so that we shall never betray our people,” read the statement in part.

The DCP party leader also applauded the youth in Ol Kalou for accompanying and protecting elderly voters in the mini poll.

“To our young men, thank you for waking up early to protect and escort your parents and your parents' age mates to go and vote. That is your cardinal duty in our society, and I am very proud of you,” Gachagua stated.

File image of former DP Rigathi Gachagua.

At the same time, Gachagua urged Ol Kalou locals who are yet to vote in the by-election to turn up and participate in the exercise by 11:00 AM.

“For those still at home, please hurry up and cast your vote, the very vote that we are waiting for to restore our dignity as a people.

“As I guided in my address to the people of Olkalou through Inooro TV, all those who believe in our cause must have voted by 11 A.M,” he stated.

Further, Gachagua said the elderly voters should return home after voting, while younger people should remain vigilant to safeguard the by-election.

“As our mothers and the elderly go back home to wait for the declaration of victory, the young and strong will remain behind, vigilant and alert, to make sure the will of the people is safeguarded,” the former DP added.

Voting in Ol Kalou constituency began at 6:00 AM with several locals braving the chilly weather to participate in the exercise.

The vulnerable and the elderly residents were assisted by the locals and were given priority in participating in the mini poll.

The by-election has attracted 9 candidates, including Samuel Muchina Nyagah of UDA and Sammy Kamau Ngotho of DCP.

The Ol Kalou MP seat fell vacant following the demise of David Njuguna Kiaraho on March 29, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that the polling station will remain open until 5:00 PM.

The commission also said any time lost during the exercise will be recovered at closing.