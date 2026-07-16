Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has asked the Senate to intervene on several matters he says continue to affect the welfare of Kenyans, including the use of CRB records during recruitment.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has asked the Senate to intervene on several matters he says continue to affect the welfare of Kenyans, including the use of Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) records during recruitment.

Through a series of statements directed to various Senate committees on Wednesday, July 15, the legislator called for explanations from the relevant authorities and urged measures to address what he described as longstanding challenges affecting employment, labour rights and public service delivery.

Sifuna requested a statement from the Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare on the growing practice of employers requiring Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) records from job applicants.

He argued that while CRBs were created to help financial institutions assess creditworthiness, some employers have increasingly adopted the records as part of their hiring process, locking out many qualified young Kenyans from employment opportunities.

Sifuna asked the committee to explain why employers continue to rely on CRB information during recruitment, outline measures to stop the practice, ensure personal data is not misused and safeguard the constitutional rights to fair labour practices and equal access to economic opportunities.

File image of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

Sifuna also asked the Labour and Social Welfare Committee to investigate alleged pay disparities between Kenyan and foreign employees working for international organisations, particularly global media houses operating in the country.

He wants the committee to explain the oversight measures in place to guarantee equal pay for equal work, conduct a comprehensive audit of salaries and employment benefits in such organisations, and recommend corrective action to eliminate disparities while ensuring compliance with Kenyan labour laws.

Meanwhile, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has called for a statement on the implementation of the government's compensation and reparations programme for victims of protest-related violence and enforced disappearances.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 14, the senator asked the Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights to explain how the compensation fund is being administered.

While acknowledging the government's decision to allocate Ksh2 billion towards compensating affected families, Osotsi questioned whether the programme was being managed fairly and whether all deserving victims would benefit.

"While the recent allocation of Ksh2 billion has offered hope to affected families, many continue to grapple with loss, trauma and uncertainty. Concerns have been raised about transparency, accountability and whether the programme will adequately address the plight of all victims, underscoring the need for clarity and justice in its implementation," he submitted.

Osotsi also urged the Justice Committee to explain the criteria being used to identify beneficiaries of the compensation programme.

He requested details on the verification process, the categories of victims eligible for compensation, the number of claims received, and the timelines for disbursing the funds.

In addition, Osotsi sought an update on the status of compensation and other forms of support for the families of those killed, people injured during the demonstrations, and victims of torture and other human rights abuses.

He said the committee should also clarify measures being taken to address the victims' medical, psychological, legal and socio-economic needs.