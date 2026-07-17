Editor's Review The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has condemned the assault of journalists and the confiscation of media equipment during the Ol Kalou by-election.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has condemned the assault of journalists and the confiscation of media equipment during the Ol Kalou by-election on Thursday, July 16.

In a statement on Thursday, July 16, the council expressed concern over the growing pattern of attacks targeting journalists while carrying out their professional duties.

MCK said the repeated attacks on journalists must be stopped and those responsible brought to justice.

"These continued attacks and impunity against journalists must come to an end and the perpetrators held legally accountable," the statement read.

MCK said it does not consider the incidents to be isolated cases but rather deliberate actions designed to intimidate journalists, create fear and discourage independent reporting during elections.

The council warned that such actions threaten press freedom, deny the public access to critical information and undermine constitutional principles.

"The Council views these continued attacks as more than isolated press freedom violations, but deliberately orchestrated security actions aimed at intimidating media workers into censorship and fear thereby denying the public their right to accountable and peaceful electoral participation.

"They represent a direct attack on press freedom, an obstruction of the public's right to information and an affront to Kenya's constitutional order," the statement added.

According to MCK, it has recorded multiple cases in which accredited journalists covering the ongoing by-election were assaulted and had their equipment confiscated while lawfully gathering news.

"The Council has documented several traumatic incidents in which accredited journalists have been physically attacked and their equipment seized while conducting lawful newsgathering activities aimed at informing the public on the ongoing by-election," the statement further read.

File Image of the events during Ol Kalou by-election.



Among the incidents highlighted was the assault of The Star photojournalist Enos Teche.

MCK said Teche had been covering a confrontation between residents and occupants of three vehicles when armed and masked men reportedly appeared, fired gunshots into the air and threw teargas canisters to disperse the crowd.

The council said the attackers confronted the journalist, demanded his camera and assaulted him before taking away his equipment.

It added that Teche sustained injuries and later recorded a statement with investigators in Ol Kalou.

"The men confronted Teche, demanded his camera and physically assaulted him until they forcibly seized the equipment. In the process, he sustained a hand injury and has since recorded a statement at the DCIO's office in Ol-Kalou," the council noted.

MCK also cited another incident involving award-winning journalist Brygettes Ngana of Nation Media Group and her cameraperson, who were allegedly assaulted by suspected plainclothes police officers.

The council said their camera was confiscated without justification and noted that the identities of the alleged attackers have not yet been confirmed.

MCK called on the relevant police leadership to stop the attacks, identify those responsible, return all confiscated media equipment and support ongoing investigations.

It also urged the Inspector General of Police to take swift action to ensure those involved are held accountable.

"The Council calls upon the relevant police command to end these attacks and to immediately identify the officers involved, facilitate unconditional return of all confiscated equipment and ensure full cooperation with ongoing investigations. MCK further calls upon the Inspector General of Police to take prompt and decisive action to ensure accountability," the statement concluded.

The by-election in Ol Kalou attracted 9 candidates, including Samuel Muchina Nyagah of UDA and Sammy Kamau Ngotho of DCP.

Others are Edwin Muchiri (PNU), Stephen Wanyoike of the National Liberal Party (NLP), Wilson Mwaniki Kigwa (Jubilee), Timothy Kamau Kariuki (PRM), Edward Mwaniki (Kenya Moja Movement), Abdifatah Hussein Abdullahi (FPK) and Rachael Wangui Njoroge (PDP).

However, chaos erupted in Ol Kalou Town after a team of masked, armed men showed up to cause mayhem.

The men were riding in high-end sports utility vehicles (SUVs), including Toyota Prados and Harriers, and were armed with guns, clubs, and teargas deployment artillery.

The unidentified individuals shot indiscriminately in the air and lobbed teargas canisters at residents at the AC Primary School polling station.

Residents began screaming as they sought safety from the armed men donning hooded clothes.