Editor's Review DCP's Sammy Douglas Ngotho has won the Ol Kalou By-election in a landslide, securing 35,440 votes against UDA's Samuel Muchina's 5,450.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho has been declared the winner of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election after garnering 35,440 votes.

Ngotho defeated United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah, who secured 5,450 votes, to clinch the hotly contested seat.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the final results after the completion of vote tallying, confirming Ngotho as the duly elected Member of Parliament for Ol Kalou Constituency.

Ngotho is now set to be sworn in as the new Member of Parliament for Ol Kalou Constituency and will serve for the remainder of the current parliamentary term.

Speaking after receiving his certificate of election, Ngotho expressed gratitude to the people of Ol Kalou for the confidence they had placed in him.

He said he viewed the victory as a responsibility to serve all residents with integrity, humility and dedication.

"I am deeply humbled and honoured by the overwhelming trust and confidence that the people of Ol Kalou have bestowed upon me. Receiving this certificate of election is not just a personal milestone - it is a solemn responsibility to serve every resident with integrity, humility, and dedication," he said.

Ngotho also thanked former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the DCP leadership, campaign team, supporters and all those who contributed to his successful campaign.

"My sincere gratitude goes to H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi for their prayers, encouragement, and unwavering support. I also thank the entire DCP family, my brother and friend DCP Secretary General Senator Kaba Methu, Wanjiku Muhia our elected leaders, fellow aspirants, campaign team, volunteers, agents, and every supporter who stood with us from the beginning to the end," he added.

Ngotho further dedicated the victory to the people of Ol Kalou, saying the mandate belonged to everyone who believed in the party's vision.

"To the great people of Ol Kalou, thank you for believing in our vision and giving us such an overwhelming mandate. This victory belongs to all of us. The spirits of our forefathers are honored," he further said.

File image of Sammy Ngotho receiving his election certificate

Nyandarua Senator John Methu congratulated the MP-elect, praising his commitment throughout the campaign and expressing confidence in his leadership.

"You have been the easiest person that I have worked with. Our campaigns were the smoothest, because you were so committed. I have no doubt in my mind, the people of Olkalou have gotten the best," he wrote.

The senator also appreciated DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua for providing guidance during the by-election campaign.

"On behalf of the entire team, we are so grateful to our party leader H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH for his guidance throughout the entire by-election. We are proud to follow a brilliant leader, who has an answer to every political question," Methu added.

On his part, DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua described the outcome as a major milestone for the party, noting that the victory had secured DCP's first Member of the National Assembly.

"We thank the Almighty God for this great victory. To the great people of OlKalou, thank you for giving our party, DCP, its first Member of the National Assembly," he said.

Gachagua commended Ol Kalou voters for rejecting what he described as attempts to influence the election through promises of development projects.

He noted that the election of Ngotho strengthened his political team, adding that he now had another ally to advance what he described as the defence of Kenyans.

"Thank you, my great people, for refusing to sell your birthright and for being wise enough not to fall for the deception of development projects.

"Once again, I am grateful to the people of Olkalou for accepting to add me an extra solider to join the great army that I lead in Defence of Kenyans. I have been strugglling with 18 soilders but with great results; now I have 19, things will be much better," he added.

Gachagua further thanked the electorate for what he termed restoring the dignity of both the community and the country.

"On behalf of our community and the people of Kenya, kindly accept my heartfelt appreciation for restoring the dignity of our community and our nation.!I feel proud and elated to be the leader of such patriotic people who remain loyal to their rights and dignity," he stated.

The former Deputy President also praised campaign leaders, elected leaders, volunteers and party supporters for their commitment during the three-month campaign.

"I salute our campaign leaders, Hon. John Methu Gitungati and Hon. Wanjiku Muhia Ngatha, for their outstanding leadership and guidance throughout the three-month campaign. I was deeply impressed by the way you organized and led us. To our allied Senators, Members of the National Assembly, MCAs, campaign teams, aspirants, volunteers, our staff, thank you for your unwavering commitment and sacrifice," he further said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka also congratulated Ngotho on the win, however, allegeding that security agencies were heavily deployed during the by-election in an attempt to intimidate voters across Nyandarua County.

"Kenyans have witnessed the sheer siege on Ol Kalou, indeed, on the whole of Nyandarua County, by the National Police Service. Masked men were unleashed to instil fear on wananchi: young and old, men, women, and youth alike," he stated.

Kalonzo claimed that widespread voter bribery and intimidation were used during the campaign but said residents remained steadfast.

"Bribery was deployed without shame, and on such a large scale that it can only be described as disgusting. Intimidation became policy by the current regime, in their painful attempt to deter the will of the people. Yet Ol Kalou stood firm. And their message to the people of Kenya is this: stand firm and resolute in the coming months," he added.

Kalonzo concluded by describing the by-election result as a broader political statement beyond the parliamentary contest.

"This is not just a parliamentary seat won. This is a message sent to Mr. Ruto, to his regime, to Kenya, and indeed to the world: wantam (one term). You cannot police away the will of people," he further said.