Editor's Review Nicco Movers Ltd has suspended a driver after a video circulating on social media allegedly showed him engaging in inappropriate conduct while on duty.

Nicco Movers Ltd has suspended a driver after a video circulating on social media allegedly showed him engaging in inappropriate conduct while on duty.

In a statement on Thursday, July 16, the transport company said it treats the allegations with utmost seriousness, noting that the claims involve alleged indecent behaviour, intimidating remarks, and the response given after the incident was reported.

"We take these allegations very seriously. The claims, which include indecent behaviour, intimidating remarks, and an alleged inappropriate response after the incident was reported," the statement read.

Nicco Movers announced that the matter is already being investigated and confirmed that those involved have been suspended as the inquiry continues.

"This matter is already under investigation in accordance with the company's policies. Subsequently, the individuals concerned have been suspended pending the conclusion of the investigation," the statement added.

File image of a Nicco Movers bus

The company reiterated its commitment to professionalism, adding that it will continue improving its internal procedures while ensuring appropriate disciplinary measures are taken.

"As a company, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and customer service. We will continue to strengthen our internal processes and ensure that appropriate action is taken," the statement further read.

This comes over a month after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) announced that it had revoked the operator licence of NICCO Movers 1 Sacco.

In a statement on Friday, June 12, the agency explained that the decision was made following the death of a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student, Eugene Mutuku, who died after being pushed out of a moving matatu registered with the sacco.

NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa revealed that an independent inquiry into the incident established that the root cause was in the management of the Nicco Sacco.

"The Authority observed that the Sacco's officials and management have lost control of the operation of their fleet and lack adequate safety protocols," the statement read.

NTSA explained that the management had not demonstrated any efforts to address major safety concerns.

Consequently, the agency determined that all vehicles registered with the sacco were unfit for public transport.

"We note that vehicles operating under the Sacco are unsafe and pose a danger to all road users. For these reasons, the Authority has resolved to revoke NICCO Movers 1 Sacco's operator license and cease operation with immediate effect," the statement added.