Editor's Review KeNHA has carried out an enforcement exercise to remove illegal structures erected within the road reserve along the Kisii-Kadongo and Kadongo-Ahero (A1) Road.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has carried out an enforcement exercise to remove illegal structures erected within the road reserve along the Kisii-Kadongo and Kadongo-Ahero (A1) Road.

In a statement on Thursday, July 16, the agency said the operation targeted several trading centres, including Nyamataro, Nyakoe, Misambi and Kadongo.

According to KeNHA, the enforcement exercise was conducted after the authority engaged the affected communities through a public awareness campaign and issued notices.

"The exercise followed a public sensitization campaign in the affected areas and the issuance of vacation notices to encroachers," the statement read.

KeNHA said the operation was aimed at protecting the integrity of the road reserve while enhancing the safety of all road users.

"It was undertaken to safeguard the road reserve, enhance road safety, and preserve the corridor for current and future road infrastructure development," the statement added.

File image of the KeNHA demolitions

KeNHA also cautioned members of the public against unlawfully occupying road reserves or undertaking developments without prior approval.

The authority emphasized the need to follow the required procedures before constructing access culverts or installing signage.

"KeNHA has urged members of the public to refrain from encroaching on road reserves and to obtain the necessary approvals from the Authority before constructing access culverts or erecting signage," the statement concluded.

This comes two days after KeNHA announced a traffic disruption on the stretch between Mamboleo Junction and Kiboswa along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway.

KeNHA disclosed that the section will be partially closed for 30 days to remove the Coptic Roundabout, whose poor design led to several road accidents that killed many Kenyans.

Director General Luka Kimeli confirmed through a public notice that the temporary traffic disruption will last between Monday, July 30, and Tuesday, August 18.

"KeNHA wishes to notify the public that a section of the Mamboleo - Kiboswa (A1) Road at Coptic Roundabout will be partially closed for a period of thirty (30) days, from 20th July, 2026 to 18th August, 2026.

"This is to facilitate the removal of the existing roundabout and the reconstruction and realignment of the road section," the notice read in part.