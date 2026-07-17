Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Endebess Maternal and Child Health Complex at Endebess Sub-County Hospital in Trans Nzoia County.

The Ministry of Interior has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Endebess Maternal and Child Health Complex at Endebess Sub-County Hospital in Trans Nzoia County.

In a statement on Friday, July 17, Interior PS Raymond Omollo said the construction of the facility is at an advanced stage.

PS Omollo noted that final finishing works of the complex are currently underway.

File image of ongoing construction of the Endebess Maternal and Child Health Complex.

“Construction is at an advanced stage, with final finishes currently underway,” read the statement in part.

According to the Interior PS, the facility is designed to decentralize specialized maternal, newborn and child healthcare services, enabling residents of Endebess and neighboring areas to access quality care.

PS Omollo highlighted that after completion, the facility will feature maternity wards, specialized labor, delivery and recovery rooms, neonatal care units and antenatal and postnatal consultation spaces.

File image of ongoing construction of the Endebess Maternal and Child Health Complex.

“The new complex will significantly strengthen the hospital's capacity through expanded maternity facilities, specialized labor, delivery and recovery rooms, neonatal care units equipped for critical newborn support, immunization and nutrition services and purpose-built antenatal and postnatal consultation spaces,” he stated.

Further, PS Omollo said the facility will serve as a key referral hub within the Endebess Primary Care Network and decongest Kitale County Referral Hospital.

The complex is also expected to reduce travel time for expectant mothers living along the Kitale–Suam corridor.

File image of ongoing construction works at the Endebess Maternal and Child Health Complex.

This comes days after PS Omollo gave an update on the progress of the ongoing expansion of the JM Kariuki Memorial County Referral Hospital in Nyandarua County.

In a post on Wednesday, July 15, PS Omollo said the transformation is aimed at turning the hospital into a 500-bed mega facility.

PS Omollo noted that the expansion includes the construction of the multi-storey Mashujaa Hospital Complex.

File image of the Endebess Maternal and Child Health Complex.

Once completed, the complex will house a modern 144-bed mother and child Unit, a 48-bed casualty wing, and an advanced critical care department.

The facility will also feature three fully equipped operating theatres to strengthen emergency, surgical and specialized healthcare services.

“The ongoing expansion includes the construction of the multi-storey Mashujaa Hospital Complex, featuring a modern 144-bed Mother and Child Unit, a 48-bed casualty wing, an advanced critical care department comprising a 12-bed ICU and a 10-bed HDU, as well as three fully equipped operating theatres designed to enhance emergency, surgical and specialized care services,” said PS Omollo.