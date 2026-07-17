Editor's Review DCP candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho has broken his silence after securing a landslide victory in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho has broken his silence after securing a landslide victory in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

In a statement on Friday, July 17, Ngotho described the victory as both an honour and a responsibility, pledging to serve all residents of Ol Kalou with integrity and dedication.

"I am deeply humbled and honoured by the overwhelming trust and confidence that the people of Ol Kalou have bestowed upon me. Receiving this certificate of election is not just a personal milestone - it is a solemn responsibility to serve every resident with integrity, humility, and dedication," he wrote.

Ngotho expressed gratitude to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the DCP leadership, elected leaders, campaign team, volunteers, agents and supporters, acknowledging their role throughout his successful campaign.

"My sincere gratitude goes to Rigathi Gachagua, EGH and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi for their prayers, encouragement, and unwavering support. I also thank the entire DCP family, my brother and friend, DCP Secretary General Senator Kaba Methu, Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, our elected leaders, fellow aspirants, campaign team, volunteers, agents, and every supporter who stood with us from the beginning to the end," he added.

Ngotho further thanked the people of Ol Kalou for giving him what he described as an overwhelming mandate, saying the victory belonged to every resident who believed in his vision.

"To the great people of Ol Kalou, thank you for believing in our vision and giving us such an overwhelming mandate. This victory belongs to all of us. The spirits of our forefathers are honored," he further said.

Ngotho extended an olive branch to those who backed other candidates, assuring them that he would represent every resident equally as the focus shifts from campaigning to delivering development for the constituency.

"To those who supported other candidates, I extend my respect and assure you that I will serve everyone equally, regardless of political affiliation. The campaigns are over; now the work of transforming Ol Kalou begins," he concluded.

File image of Sammy Ngotho

At the same time, Nyandarua Senator John Methu congratulated the MP-elect, praising his commitment throughout the campaign and expressing confidence in his leadership.

"You have been the easiest person that I have worked with. Our campaigns were the smoothest, because you were so committed. I have no doubt in my mind, the people of Olkalou have gotten the best," he wrote.

The senator also appreciated DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua for providing guidance during the by-election campaign.

"On behalf of the entire team, we are so grateful to our party leader H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH for his guidance throughout the entire by-election. We are proud to follow a brilliant leader, who has an answer to every political question," Methu added.

On his part, DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua described the outcome as a major milestone for the party, noting that the victory had secured DCP's first Member of the National Assembly.

"We thank the Almighty God for this great victory. To the great people of OlKalou, thank you for giving our party, DCP, its first Member of the National Assembly," he said.

Gachagua commended Ol Kalou voters for rejecting what he described as attempts to influence the election through promises of development projects.

He noted that the election of Ngotho strengthened his political team, adding that he now had another ally to advance what he described as the defence of Kenyans.

"Thank you, my great people, for refusing to sell your birthright and for being wise enough not to fall for the deception of development projects.

"Once again, I am grateful to the people of Olkalou for accepting to add me an extra solider to join the great army that I lead in Defence of Kenyans. I have been strugglling with 18 soilders but with great results; now I have 19, things will be much better," he added.

Gachagua further thanked the electorate for what he termed restoring the dignity of both the community and the country.

"On behalf of our community and the people of Kenya, kindly accept my heartfelt appreciation for restoring the dignity of our community and our nation.!I feel proud and elated to be the leader of such patriotic people who remain loyal to their rights and dignity," he stated.

The former Deputy President also praised campaign leaders, elected leaders, volunteers and party supporters for their commitment during the three-month campaign.

"I salute our campaign leaders, Hon. John Methu Gitungati and Hon. Wanjiku Muhia Ngatha, for their outstanding leadership and guidance throughout the three-month campaign. I was deeply impressed by the way you organized and led us. To our allied Senators, Members of the National Assembly, MCAs, campaign teams, aspirants, volunteers, our staff, thank you for your unwavering commitment and sacrifice," he further said.