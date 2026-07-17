Editor's Review Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has officially gazetted the Development Control Policy 2026, which is aimed at curbing unplanned developments and restoring order in the capital.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has officially gazetted the Development Control Policy 2026, which is aimed at curbing unplanned developments and restoring order in the capital.

In a statement on Friday, July 17, Sakaja said the policy provides a clear and predictable development framework that protects residential neighborhoods, public spaces and the environment.

The Nairobi Governor also noted that the policy will guide development approvals by clearly defined zoning regulations, height limits, density controls, environmental safeguards and infrastructure capacity.

“Under the new policy, development approvals will be guided by clearly defined zoning regulations, building height limits, density controls, environmental safeguards and infrastructure capacity.

“New developments will also be aligned with the availability of essential services such as water, sewerage systems and road networks to prevent undue strain on existing infrastructure,” Sakaja said.

File image of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Governor Sakaja also described the policy as a key pillar of his administration’s vision to build a well-planned, modern and livable capital city.

“Our city is growing rapidly, and we must ensure that this growth is orderly, sustainable and benefits all residents. This policy gives Nairobi a clear roadmap to eliminate chaotic development while protecting communities and supporting responsible investment,” the Nairobi Governor added.

The policy was developed through extensive public participation involving resident associations, professionals, developers and local communities.

The gazettement follows the policy's approval by the Nairobi City County Assembly and fulfills the county's commitment to establish an enforceable development control framework for the capital.

Notably, the framework comes at a time when Nairobi is experiencing rapid urban growth, increasing pressure on infrastructure and rising concerns over uncontrolled construction.

Nairobi County urged developers, property owners and residents to familiarize themselves with the new policy, which will be guiding all approvals of new developments

“The county has urged developers, property owners and residents to familiarize themselves with the new policy, which is now in force following its official gazettement,” the statement added.

This comes months after Nairobi County gave developers and property owners a six-month ultimatum to regularize unauthorized but structurally sound buildings.

City Hall announced that property owners have up to December 2026 to legalize their developments before the county begins a crackdown against those who will not have complied.

The exercise covers a range of development activities including changes or extensions of land use, subdivision and amalgamation of land parcels, building plan approvals, issuance of occupation certificates, and lease renewals.

Nairobi County called on property owners to submit available documentation even if some requirements are missing.