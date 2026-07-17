Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary closure of a section of the Emali–Isineti (A5) Road near Simba Cement.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary closure of a section of the Emali–Isineti (A5) Road near Simba Cement.

In a public notice on Friday, July 17, KeNHA said the section will be closed for three weeks from Friday, July 24, 2026 to Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The authority explained that the temporary closure will allow for the construction of a culvert across the carriageway at an existing natural channel.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that a section of the Emali – Isineti (A5) Road, in the vicinity of Simba Cement, will be partially closed to traffic from Friday, 24th July to Thursday, 13th August to facilitate the installation of a drainage structure (culvert) across the carriageway at an existing natural channel,” the notice read.

KeNHA noted that during the period, motorists will be diverted onto a temporary 100-metre diversion constructed alongside the closed section.

File image of a KeNHA logo.

The authority said traffic will operate on an alternating single-lane basis under the direction of traffic marshals and police officers.

“During the closure period, traffic will be routed through a temporary diversion, approximately 100 metres in length, constructed alongside the closed section. Traffic will flow on an alternating (single lane) basis as indicated in the diversion plan,” KeNHA stated.

Further, the authority urged motorists to exercise caution, obey traffic signs and cooperate with officers managing traffic to ensure the safety of motorists and construction workers.

This comes days after KeNHA announced a traffic disruption on the stretch between Mamboleo Junction and Kiboswa along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway.

In a statement on Monday, July 14, the authority disclosed that the section will be partially closed for 30 days to remove the Coptic Roundabout, whose poor design led to several road accidents that killed many Kenyans.

Director General Luka Kimeli confirmed through a public notice that the temporary traffic disruption will last between Monday, July 30, and Tuesday, August 18.

"KeNHA wishes to notify the public that a section of the Mamboleo - Kiboswa (A1) Road at Coptic Roundabout will be partially closed for a period of thirty (30) days, from 20th July, 2026 to 18th August, 2026.

"This is to facilitate the removal of the existing roundabout and the reconstruction and realignment of the road section," the notice read in part.

Kimeli advised motorists using the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway to exercise caution and adhere to traffic signs during the 30 days.