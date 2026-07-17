Editor's Review President William Ruto offered his unsolicited advice to Ol Kalou MP-elect Sammy Kamau Ngotho.

President William Ruto offered his unsolicited advice to Ol Kalou MP-elect Sammy Kamau Ngotho of the DCP party after he beat UDA's Samuel Muchina in the July 16 by-election.

Speaking on Friday, July 17, Ruto stated that the results of the election were the will of the people and advised Kamau to begin working for those who elected him.

He told him that at the end of the day, every leader, including him, would be judged by their work.

"Even the leader who was elected in Ol Kalou yesterday, the election is done, now get down to work. Every leader will be judged on the work that they have done for the people.

"The citizens are smart, and they know that every leader must have a track record, opinions and plans to change our country," Ruto stated.

A file photo of President William Ruto.

The President added that this was not the time to create division based on the outcome, but for leaders to work together regardless of which side of the political divide they belong to.

"What is important is to ensure that we change the lives of those who have elected us. Let's not prioritise politics, drama, tribalism and hate because once the people have decided, all of us must work together; that is our commitment as leaders," he added.

Sammy Douglas emerged victorious in the by-election after garnering more than 80 percent of the total votes cast.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua reckoned that DCP's victory was not only for the party but for the entire Mount Kenya Region.

Gachagua reckoned that Ol Kalou residents sent a clear message to President Ruto: that he had lost favour amongst them and the Mount Kenya Region.

He warned his former boss to expect the same outcome from the vote-rich region in the August 10, 2027, General Election.

The ex-DP sensationally claimed that the win had solidified DCP as the region's main party and urged local leaders to join the party.

Several leaders affiliated with DCP, the United Opposition and even UDA congratulated the newly elected Ol Kalou MP, including DP Kithure Kindiki, Former Chief Justice David Maraga and ex-Interior CS Fred Matiang'i.