Editor's Review The warning follows the circulation of counterfeit 'Certificate of System Compliance' documents bearing the Digital Health Agency’s branding and signatures.

The Digital Health Agency (DHA) has warned health facilities against fraudulent certificates being circulated by individuals seeking to mislead healthcare providers into believing their Hospital Management Information Systems (HMIS) have been certified.

The warning follows the circulation of counterfeit 'Certificate of System Compliance' documents bearing the Digital Health Agency’s branding and signatures.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 21, the agency urged healthcare providers to remain vigilant and verify every certificate before accepting it as genuine.

"Please be cautious of fake certificates being circulated to deceive health facilities. Kindly verify the authenticity of any HMIS certificate through the official DHA verification portal," the notice read.

The agency noted that verification through its official portal is the only reliable way to confirm whether a certificate has been legitimately issued following the required system assessment and compliance process.

File image of Digital Health Agency CEO Antony Lenaiyara

Elsewhere, earlier this month, the Social Health Authority (SHA) issued a notice to all contracted and prospective healthcare providers, warning that facilities that fail to meet new HMIS requirements will not be eligible for contracting, contract renewal, or continued participation in SHA-funded schemes during the FY 2026/28 contracting cycle.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 30, SHA announced that the use of an accredited HMIS will become mandatory as part of the upcoming contracting cycle.

"The Social Health Authority (SHA) notifies all contracted and prospective healthcare providers that the use of an accredited Health Management Information System (HMIS) will be a strict requirement during the FY 2026/28 contracting cycle," the notice read.

SHA also revealed that the current Provider Portal will be progressively phased out before being completely shut down and deactivated.

The authority said the move is aimed at enhancing digital integration across the healthcare sector and improving service delivery.

SHA explained that healthcare providers must ensure they have the necessary systems in place to avoid disruptions in service delivery and claims management.

The authority stated that all facilities will be required to maintain compliant systems capable of integrating with national health platforms.

"To ensure uninterrupted service delivery and claims processing, every healthcare provider must have a functional HMIS that meets the technical integration requirements prescribed by SHA and the Digital Health Agency (DHA)," the notice added.

SHA noted that all HMIS platforms must be certified by the Digital Health Agency (DHA) in accordance with the Digital Health Act.

The authority said the transition to integrated HMIS systems will help strengthen the detection and prevention of fraud, waste, and abuse through data analytics.

It will also improve the completeness and accuracy of claims data, support real-time verification of services provided to beneficiaries, enhance claims adjudication, and reduce processing timelines.

SHA warned providers that compliance with the new requirements will be mandatory for continued participation in its programs.

"Healthcare providers that do not meet the prescribed HMIS requirements will not be eligible for contracting, contract renewal or continued participation in SHA-funded schemes during the FY 2026/28 contracting cycle," the notice concluded.