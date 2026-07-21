Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of six counties on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of six counties on Wednesday, July 22.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 21, the planned interruptions will affect customers in Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Bungoma, Nyeri and Kiambu counties, with most outages expected to run between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

In Nairobi County, the affected areas include Komarock, Kayole and Spine Road.

Customers in Komarock Infill B, Komarock Sectors 2 and 3, Kayole Naivas, Mayor’s Pub, Kayole Co-op Bank, Newlight Kayole Primary School, Democratic Hotel, Sabasaba Estate, Kayole kwa Chief, Kayole Hospital, Maria Hospital, Prime Rose and neighbouring areas are expected to experience power interruptions from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

In Uasin Gishu County, electricity will be unavailable in Marura Centre, Ndovu Centre and surrounding areas between 10.30 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Nakuru County will have two scheduled outages.

The first will affect parts of Olenguruone and Kiptagich, including Langwenda, Chemaner, Chemusian, Muchorwe, Keringet, KTDA Factory, Itare Dam and Taita Market from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The second outage will affect the Sarova and Camp Army areas, including Sarova Lion Hill Hotel, Lanet, Greenstead International School, Mwariki and nearby locations from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.

In Bungoma County, customers supplied through the Nabuyole Water Treatment area, including Masinde Muliro Webuye Campus, Chocolate Estate, Pan Paper Guest House, Murumba Village and the Webuye East DCC’s Office, will be without electricity between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

Nyeri County will also experience outages in two areas.

Electricity will be interrupted in Ruthagati and Ngorano, affecting markets, schools, health facilities, Safaricom and Airtel booster stations, as well as surrounding customers.

Another outage will affect Ndathi, Kabaru and Karandi, including Kabaru Forest Station, Mbao Sawmill, KWS Lounge and Mountain Lodge Kihari.

In Kiambu County, customers in Gikambura, Lusigetti, Musa Gitau Shopping Centre, Riunderi, Gichuhiro, Nachu, Mawathaine and neighbouring areas will be affected from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.