Editor's Review President William Ruto has appointed Samuel Muchina Nyagah to oversee the implementation of government projects in Ol Kalou constituency.

President William Ruto has appointed Samuel Muchina Nyagah to oversee the implementation of government projects in Ol Kalou constituency.

Muchina announced his new role on Tuesday, July 21 night following a meeting with President Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

Muchina noted that the Head of State assured him that all ongoing government projects in Ol Kalou will be completed.

“I am pleased to inform the residents of Ol Kalou that the President assured me that the following key projects will continue and be completed for the benefit of our people, and I will personally supervise their implementation,” read the statement in part.

The projects include: the completion of 36 electrification ongoing projects across the constituency, construction of houses for vulnerable families with two units to be completed in every ward, and the completion of five borehole projects aimed at improving access to clean water.

File image of President William Ruto with Samuel Muchina Nyagah.

Others are the continuation of the university project, completion of the Level 5 JM Hospital, construction of the constituency stadium, and the completion of roads that are already under tarmacking.

Muchina announced that he had accepted the new role and emphasized that the projects should not be viewed through a political lens.

“These projects are not about politics; they are about the future of Ol Kalou. I have accepted the responsibility of closely supervising their progress,” he added.

Further, Muchina thanked residents of Ol Kalou for their support throughout the by-election campaign,

“The election is behind us, but our shared dream of a modern, developed and prosperous Ol Kalou is still alive,” he concluded.

Muchina lost the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election on July 16 to Sammy Kamau Ngotho of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Ngotho garnered 35,440 votes to win the mini poll while Muchina, who was running with a UDA party ticket, finished second with 5,450 votes.

Jubilee Party’s Wilson Mwaniki Kigwa got 198 votes, Stephen Wanyoike Waithaka of NLP got 103 votes, while Edwin Kariiri Muchiri of PNU got 28.

Abdifatah Hussein Abdullahi of FPK received 19 votes, Edward Mathenge Mwaniki of KMM got 16 votes, and Rachael Wangui Njoroge of PDP came in last with 11 votes.