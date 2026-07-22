Editor's Review EACC has arrested a Senior Principal Magistrate attached to Kangema Law Courts and a Principal Probation Officer over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe from a litigant.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Senior Principal Magistrate attached to Kangema Law Courts and a Principal Probation Officer over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe from a litigant.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 22, the agency said the two officials are accused of seeking money from the complainant in exchange for influencing the outcome of a criminal case.

"The suspects, Martin Kinyua Mutegi, a Senior Principal Magistrate at Kangema Law Courts, and Julius Irungu Njogu, Principal Probation Officer, were arrested on 21st July 2026 at a restaurant within Kangema Township following an operation mounted by the Commission.

"The arrest followed a complaint lodged by a businessman from Murang'a County, who reported that he had been convicted on July 2, 2026, in a criminal case for obtaining money by false pretenses and was scheduled to be sentenced on July 22, 2026," the statement read.

According to EACC, preliminary investigations established that the probation officer allegedly approached the complainant, claiming to act on behalf of the magistrate, and demanded Ksh170,000.

The complainant was allegedly assured that the money would secure a non-custodial sentence through a favourable probation recommendation instead of a custodial sentence.

File image of the suspects

Following the encounter, the complainant approached EACC who mounted an operation that led to the arrest of Mutegi and Njogu.

"EACC mounted an operation that culminated in the arrest of the two suspects while receiving Ksh150,000 from the complainant. They are currently in custody at the Nyeri Central Police Station and will be processed this morning at the EACC Central Regional Office," the statement concluded.

This comes a month after EACC arrested a man accused of posing as an investigator with the agency and soliciting a bribe from a member of the public.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 23, the commission said the suspect targeted a director of a company contracted by the Narok County Government, falsely claiming that the firm was under investigation for corruption.

"The suspect, Felix Manyaga Mogaka, contacted a director of a company contracted by the Narok County Government, claiming the firm was under investigation for corruption," the statement read.

EACC said Mogaka later arranged a meeting with the company director at a hotel, where he allegedly demanded Ksh2 million in exchange for stopping further action against the company.

Following a complaint lodged with EACC, the commission launched an operation that culminated in Mogaka’s arrest on June 22, 2026.

He was apprehended while allegedly receiving Ksh200,000, which was part of the demanded bribe.

"Investigations confirmed that Mogaka is not an employee of the Commission. The suspect is being processed at the Integrity Centre pending the conclusion of investigations," the statement added.

Following the arrest, EACC cautioned members of the public against falling victim to fraudsters who misuse its name to extort money.

"EACC wishes to remind the public that official summonses are issued in writing and require an appearance at EACC Offices. The Commission does not conduct meetings in hotels or solicit payments to influence investigations," the statement further read.