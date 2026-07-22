Editor's Review Details have emerged on a three-day memorial conference that will be held in honour of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Details have emerged on a three-day memorial conference that will be held in honour of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In an update on Tuesday, July 21, Daystar University Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro announced that the conference will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi from October 12 to 14.

"I’m pleased to announce the upcoming RAO2026 Memorial Conference, - 'Remembering Baba,' scheduled for 12-14 October 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi," he wrote.

Ayiro also revealed that preparations for the memorial conference had already begun, including consultations with Raila’s widow, Ida Odinga.

"As part of the preparations, I had the privilege of visiting Mama Ida Odinga for thoughtful consultations on this significant conference," he added.

Ayiro said the gathering would provide an opportunity for participants to examine Raila’s legacy and his contribution to the country and the continent.

"The gathering will provide a distinguished platform for scholars, leaders, policymakers and citizens to reflect on Baba’s extraordinary contribution to democracy, national unity, social justice and the transformation of Kenya and Africa," he further said.

File image of Mama Ida Odinga and Daystar University Vice Chancellor Laban Ayiro

Ayiro added that Daystar University was honoured to be associated with the conference, saying the event would help preserve Raila’s legacy while encouraging future generations to embrace values of courage, sacrifice and service.

"Daystar University is honoured to be associated with this historic undertaking as we preserve his legacy, interrogate his ideas and inspire future generations to pursue leadership founded on courage, sacrifice and service to humanity," he concluded.

This comes a day after Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga revealed that the Raila Odinga Mausoleum is expected to be completed within the next two months.

Oburu made the announcement on Monday, July 20, after hosting a delegation of government officials and other leaders at K’Jaramogi, where the groundbreaking ceremony for the historic project was held.

"Today at K’Jaramogi, alongside my son, Raila Odinga Junior, My younger brother Isaac Odinga and family members present, we were honored to host a distinguished delegation of leaders to our home.

"This monumental project is officially underway and is scheduled for completion in the next two months, ahead of the anniversary of Rtd. Hon. Raila Odinga this October," he wrote.

In a statement after the event, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya said the mausoleum was part of the government's efforts to preserve Kenya's history and honour Raila's contribution to the country.

"The Mausoleum reflects the Government's commitment to safeguarding our nation's historical memory by honouring a leader whose lifelong contribution to national unity, constitutional reforms, democratic governance and public service has left an enduring imprint on Kenya's political journey," she wrote.

Tuya added that the Ministry of Defence was coordinating the implementation of the project in partnership with other government institutions.

"The Ministry of Defence is overseeing the project management of this national monument in collaboration with relevant Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including the National Museums of Kenya," she added.