Editor's Review The Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) Party has unveiled a Paybill number for Kenyans to contribute to Kalonzo Musyoka’s 2027 Presidential campaign.

The Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) Party has unveiled a Paybill number for Kenyans to contribute to Kalonzo Musyoka’s 2027 Presidential campaign.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 22, WPF called on Kenyans to donate to Kalonzo’s campaign kitty.

The party emphasized that contributions from Kenyans will determine the country’s future.

“This country will not change until its people decide to own it. Kenya does not belong to politicians.

“It belongs to you. Your voice, your effort, and your contribution will determine what tomorrow looks like. Be part of it,” the statement read in part.

File image of Wiper patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka with PLP leader Martha Karua and former CS Justin Muturi.

Wiper urged Kalonzo's supporters to contribute through Paybill Number 400200 using Account Number 728282, with the account name being Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka.

Further, WPF said contributions symbolize a commitment to transparent leadership and people-driven politics.

“Your contribution proves that Kenya can be powered by honest people, not cartels or corruption,” the party added.

This comes a day after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna unveiled the Linda Mwananchi paybill number and urged Kenyans of goodwill to support the initiative.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, July 21, Senator Sifuna said Kenyans can contribute as low as Ksh10 to the movement.

“The Paybill number is 3033049. You will see 'E. Sifuna' as the account name. Send me those Ksh 10 contributions, and I will later announce how much we have raised," Sifuna said.

On Tuesday evening, the Linda Mwananchi movement announced that it had raised Ksh519,144 after Senator Sifuna’s interview.

According to Linda Mwananchi, the average contribution was Ksh55, with the highest individual contributing Ksh5,000 while the lowest amount donated was Ksh1.

“Ever since Senator Edwin Sifuna appeared on the morning show, Kenyans of goodwill have come through. Thank you so much,” Linda Mwananchi stated.