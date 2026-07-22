Editor's Review Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday, July 22, held a meeting with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi movement team at his office in Karen.

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday, July 22, held a meeting with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi movement team.

In a post, Matiang’i said the meeting with the Linda Mwananchi brigade took place at his office in Karen, Nairobi.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi, Nyaribari Masaba MP Clive Gisairo, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi and Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo attended the meeting.

Also present were Kaiti MP Joshua Kimilu, Bomachoge Borabu MP Obadiah Barongo and Patrick Osero of Borabu.

“This morning, I held a productive consultative meeting with the Linda Mwananchi team, led by Nairobi Senator Hon. Edwin Sifuna, at my office in Karen ahead of the team’s tour of Western Kenya,” Matiang’i stated.

File image of Fred Matiang'i with the Linda Mwananchi team.

The Former Interior CS noted that the discussion focused on strengthening strategic coordination in the opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“Our discussions focused on strengthening strategic coordination across the United Alternative Government and aligning our efforts as we continue to offer Kenyans a credible, principled, and people-centered alternative ahead of the 2027 General Election,” he said.

Further, Matiang’i said the opposition remains committed to regular consultations and collaboration ahead of next year’s election.

“We remain committed to regular consultations and purposeful engagement as we work together to restore accountable leadership, uphold constitutional governance, and put our country firmly back on the path of national renewal,” added Matiang’i.

On Sunday, July 19, Sifuna announced that the Linda Mwananchi movement will hold rallies in Trans Nzoia and Bungoma counties this weekend.

Sifuna said that the first rally will be held in Trans Nzoia County on Saturday, July 25, before heading to Bungoma County on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

“It's a double-header next weekend. Let the party reach the parents!" Senator Sifuna wrote.

The Linda Mwananchi brigade held their previous rally in Taita Taveta County on Saturday, July 18.