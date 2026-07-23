Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared that the Mt Kenya region will field a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election even if he is barred from contesting.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared that the Mt Kenya region will field a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election even if he is barred from contesting.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, July 22 night, Gachagua said he has mentored a team of young leaders whom the region could rally behind should he be disqualified from the presidential race.

“In the unfortunate event that I am barred from running, I have men and women ready to run for President. The Mt Kenya community and I will agree and pick one of them,” said Gachagua.

The DCP Party leader expressed confidence in the young leaders, saying they possess qualities that could make them even stronger presidential contenders than himself.

Gachagua noted that the leaders are energetic and the country is currently craving youth leadership.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua.

“Those young people I have are more lethal than me. In fact, in a contest between one of my people, they will have a better showing than me as a presidential candidate because they are youthful, have a lot of energy, and also the country is craving youthful leadership,” the former DP added.

Gachagua’s remarks come a month after the High Court upheld his impeachment by the Senate.

The ruling was delivered by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima and Freda Mugambi.

"The prayer seeking to quash the resolution of the Senate to impeach His Excellency Gachagua is hereby declined," Justice Ogola ruled.

However, the judges ruled that Gachagua was denied a fair trial during his impeachment hearing at the Senate.

The court ordered the Senate to pay the former Deputy President Ksh50 million in damages for the violation.

"The Court awards constitutional damages of Ksh 50 million to His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua payable by the Senate to vindicate the constitution, restore the dignity of the affected party and deter future violations," Justice Ogola stated.

Following the ruling, Gachagua filed a notice of appeal challenging the High Court decision at the Court of Appeal.