Editor's Review A total of 115 families have taken up residence in the Boma Yangu Milimani Affordable Housing Project in Kakamega County following the completion and commissioning of its first phase.

A total of 115 families have taken up residence in the Boma Yangu Milimani Affordable Housing Project in Kakamega County following the completion and commissioning of its first phase.

In a statement on Thursday, July 23, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project, which was commissioned by President William Ruto in March 2026, has so far seen more than half of the 220 completed housing units occupied, with additional homeowners continuing to move into the development.

"Following the successful completion and commissioning of Phase I of the Boma Yangu Milimani Affordable Housing Project in Kakamega County by President William Samoei Ruto in March 2026, the development is already making a significant impact, with 115 of the 220 completed units occupied and more homeowners continuing to move in," he wrote.

Omollo said residents were benefiting from a range of amenities designed to improve their living conditions, enhance convenience and promote safety within the estate.

"The estate offers modern, dignified living through quality housing complemented by key amenities, including paved walkways, access roads, ample parking, landscaped green spaces, shared recreational areas and a comprehensive lighting system that enhances safety and the overall living environment," he added.

File image of the Milimani Affordable Housing Project in Kakamega County

Omollo said construction of the second phase of the development is currently underway and is expected to expand the number of available homes as the larger project progresses.

"Meanwhile, construction of Phase II is ongoing and will add more housing units as part of the larger project, which comprises 13 multi-storey blocks delivering a total of 1,891 homes," he further said.

Beyond providing housing, the project has also created employment and business opportunities for residents and service providers in the region.

"The project continues to generate sustained employment opportunities for local youth, artisans, suppliers and other service providers, supporting livelihoods while stimulating economic activity in the region," he noted.

Kenyans interested in owning homes within the development can apply for available units through the Boma Yangu portal at http://www.bomayangu.go.ke.

Meanwhile, the State Department for Housing and Urban Development has dismissed reports suggesting that contributors to the Affordable Housing Programme withdrew Ksh2.56 billion due to a lack of confidence in the initiative.

On Wednesday, July 22, Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga and Affordable Housing Board CEO Joe Mutugu explained that the amount largely reflects the use of Boma Yangu savings in the home purchase process rather than contributors leaving the programme.

"Reports suggesting that contributors have withdrawn Ksh2.56 billion from the Affordable Housing Programme due to a lack of confidence are misleading.

"Earlier today, Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga, together with the Affordable Housing Board CEO Joe Mutugu, clarified that the reported amount largely reflects Boma Yangu savings being applied towards the purchase of affordable homes, not contributors exiting the programme," the department said.

The government further explained that once a contributor is successfully allocated a unit, the savings accumulated in their Boma Yangu account are transferred and applied towards the purchase of the home.

"When a homeowner is successfully allocated a unit, their savings are transferred from their Boma Yangu account and used as part of the purchase process," the department added.