Editor's Review Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has announced that the construction of the new Machakos County Administration Block is steadily progressing.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has announced that the construction of the new Machakos County Administration Block is steadily progressing.

In an update on Thursday, July 23, she said the project is expected to transform the delivery of county services by bringing various services together in one modern facility.

"Once complete, it will serve as a one-stop centre for county services, improving service delivery and creating a more efficient, modern, and conducive working environment for county staff," she wrote.

Ndeti further said the administration block would have a wider economic impact beyond its role as a public service facility, particularly by increasing activity around People's Park and attracting new investments.

"Beyond enhancing public service, the project is expected to increase activity around People's Park, spur investment, stimulate business growth, and accelerate the development of Machakos Town as a vibrant economic hub," she added.

File image of Machakos County Administration Block

This comes weeks after governor Gideon Mung'aro announced that the construction of the new Kilifi County Headquarters is nearing completion.

In an update on Tuesday, July 7, Mung'aro said the project is steadily progressing toward becoming the county government's permanent administrative home.

"We are almost there. The new Kilifi County Headquarters is steadily taking shape, bringing us closer to a future where county services will be delivered from a permanent home built for the people of Kilifi," he wrote.

Mung'aro described the new headquarters as a symbol of the county administration's commitment to improving governance and delivering services more effectively.

"More than just an office, this landmark investment reflects our commitment to efficient service delivery, prudent use of public resources, and a government that is closer to its people," he added.

Mung'aro said the building has been planned with efficiency and sustainability in mind, ensuring it benefits both county employees and the public for many years.

"Soon, residents will access county services in a modern, purpose-built facility designed to enhance efficiency, improve the working environment, and serve generations to come," he further read.

Elsewhere, it comes a year after Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya unveiled the county’s new ultra-modern headquarters building valued at Ksh500 million.

Speaking during the launch on Wednesday, July 23, Natembeya said the building will house all senior county officials, including County Executive Committee Members (CECs), Chief Officers, and Directors.

He added that the new headquarters is expected to streamline administrative functions and eliminate the reliance on rented spaces for meetings.

"All County Government services will be available in this building; all government officers, including County Executive Committee Members (CECs), Chief Officers and Directors, will be working from this building. L

"In the case that I want to have a meeting with them I just summon them and they quickly avail themselves here in the boardroom; will no longer be hiring spaces for holding our meetings,” he said.

Natembeya also revealed that the new headquarters will introduce an attendance system for enhanced accountability among county staff.

The system includes biometric clocking for all staff members, including the governor himself.

"This building will also have a system where officers will be clocking in once they report for their respective duties and when they leave, including myself,” he added.