Editor's Review Former Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu has joined the National Economic Development Party (NEDP) where she is set to pursue a parliamentary seat in Tharaka Nithi County.

Former Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu has officially defected from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and joined the National Economic Development Party (NEDP), where she is set to pursue a parliamentary seat in Tharaka Nithi County.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 22, NEDP party leader Mike Sonko announced Kananu's move, saying she will seek to represent the Mara Constituency on the party’s ticket in the upcoming elections.

"Today, we proudly welcome Anne Kananu to NEDP after her official defection from the UDA Party. She will be seeking the Mara Constituency parliamentary seat in Tharaka Nithi County on the NEDP ticket," he wrote.

Sonko said the party would work with Kananu to address key challenges facing residents of Mara, including poverty, inadequate infrastructure, unemployment, limited access to quality education and lack of clean water.

"Together, we are committed to fighting poverty, improving infrastructure, creating jobs, expanding access to quality education and clean water, and restoring hope to the people of Mara," he added.

File image of Mike Sonko and Anne Kananu

Sonko, however, clarified that Kananu’s decision to join the party does not automatically guarantee her a direct nomination, insisting that all aspirants will be required to compete for the party ticket.

"Taking a photo with me or joining NEDP does not guarantee a direct party nomination. Every aspirant must go to the ground, earn the support of the people, and compete fairly in our party primaries. NEDP believes in free, fair, and democratic nominations," he further said.

Elsewhere, this comes days after Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei dismissed speculation linking him to an elective bid in the 2027 General Election.

The clarification came after an old campaign poster resurfaced online, showing Sing'Oei alongside President William Ruto during the 2022 General Election campaign.

The poster branded him as a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for the Trans-Nzoia gubernatorial race.

In a response on Monday, July 20, Sing'Oei distanced himself from claims that he is planning to contest for an elective position in 2027.

"Just to be clear: I have no interest in seeking any elective office in 2027," he wrote.

Sing'Oei said his attention remains on his current responsibilities in government and on supporting national development efforts rather than pursuing elective politics.

"I am singularly focused on advancing Kenya’s interests in my current position, advancing select community initiatives and supporting the realization of the government’s transformative agenda," he added.