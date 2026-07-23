Editor's Review The National Employment Authority (NEA) has released a step-by-step guide to help job seekers verify whether recruitment agencies are legally registered.

The National Employment Authority (NEA) has released a step-by-step guide to help job seekers verify whether recruitment agencies are legally registered before engaging with them.

In a notice on Thursday, July 23, the authority encouraged job seekers to use the National Employment Authority Integrated Management System (NEAIMS) to confirm the legitimacy and licensing status of recruitment agencies.

According to the guide, users should first visit the NEAIMS website and navigate to the Recruitment Agencies section on the homepage.

From the drop-down menu, they should select Verify Employment Agency.

On the verification page, users are advised to ensure the Registered tab is selected before entering the name of the recruitment agency in the search bar.

If the agency appears on the list of registered recruitment agencies, applicants can proceed to review its status.

File image of NEA Director General Edith Okoki

NEA explained that a legitimate agency should appear on the registered list, have a valid licence, and be verified by the relevant authorities.

Agencies meeting these requirements are considered safe for engagement.

However, if the search indicates that an agency’s licence is invalid, expired, or that it has not been verified by the relevant authorities, job seekers are advised not to engage with the agency.

This comes months after NEA warned Kenyans against engaging with an unregistered recruitment agency identified as M-Ajira.

In a statement on Friday, May 15, the authority cautioned jobseekers and the public to remain vigilant when seeking employment opportunities abroad through private agencies.

"The National Employment Authority wishes to caution jobseekers and members of the public against engaging with a private recruitment agency operating under the name M-Ajira," the statement read.

NEA stated that the agency had not been registered as required under the Labour Institutions Act, therefore failing to meet the legal requirements regulating recruitment and placement services for migrant workers.

"The agency is not registered by the National Employment Authority (NEA) as required under the Labour Institutions Act, 2007 and has therefore not complied with the legal framework governing recruitment and placement of jobseekers in employment abroad," the statement added.

The authority urged Kenyans seeking jobs abroad to confirm the registration status of agencies before engaging them to avoid falling victim to fraud or illegal recruitment schemes.

"Job seekers and prospective migrant workers are encouraged to verify the authenticity of the registration status of any recruitment agency they wish to engage with," the statement concluded.