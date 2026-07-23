Editor's Review NEMA has warned that Loco Moto Bar along Muthangari Road in Lavington, Nairobi, could be closed after an inspection linked to complaints over excessive noise pollution.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has warned that Loco Moto Bar along Muthangari Road in Lavington, Nairobi, could be closed after an inspection linked to complaints over excessive noise pollution.

In an update on Thursday, July 23, the authority said its officers assessed the premises and engaged the management on the concerns raised by members of the public.

"NEMA conducted an inspection at Loco Moto Bar along Muthangari Road in Lavington, Nairobi County, following complaints from members of the public regarding excessive noise pollution.

"During the inspection, NEMA officers assessed the premises and engaged the management on the issues raised," NEMA said.

NEMA directed the establishment to immediately cease activities contributing to excessive noise and comply with the noise and excessive vibration pollution regulations.

The authority warned that failure to comply with the directive could lead to enforcement action, including the closure of the facility.

"The establishment was directed to immediately cease the activities causing excessive noise and comply with the Environmental Management and Coordination (Noise and Excessive Vibration Pollution Control) Regulations, 2009. Failure to comply will result in enforcement action, including closure of the facility," NEMA added.

File image of NEMA officials at Loco Moto Bar in Lavington

This comes weeks after NEMA directed the Kenya Producer Responsibility Organization (KEPRO) to review its proposed Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fee structure through a consultative process involving key stakeholders across the value chain.

In a statement on Friday, June 26, the authority said its Director General had instructed KEPRO to organize a validation workshop before proceeding with the proposed fee structure.

"NEMA Director General Mamo B. Mamo, EBS has directed Kenya Producer Responsibility Organization (KEPRO) to convene a validation workshop involving their relevant value chain actors to build consensus on the proposed EPR fee structure in line with the Sustainable Waste Management (Extended Producer Responsibility) Regulations, 2024," the statement read.

NEMA explained that Kenya has already been implementing the Extended Producer Responsibility regulations, which place responsibility on producers for managing waste generated from their products after consumption.

"NEMA has been implementing EPR regulations that obligate manufacturers and importers to manage the entire lifecycle of their products, including post-consumer waste directly or through Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs)," the statement added.

According to NEMA, the EPR fee is designed to finance activities associated with the proper handling of post-consumer waste, including collection, transportation, recycling, recovery, and environmentally sound disposal.

However, NEMA raised concerns over the continued collection of EPR fees under what it described as a non-compliant framework, saying the practice has slowed the realization of the objectives set out under the regulations.

"The EPR fee is meant to facilitate collection, transportation, recovery, recycling and environmentally sound management of post-consumer waste. Therefore, continued collection of EPR fees by KEPRO under a non-compliant framework has hindered this initiative and undermines the objectives of EPR regulations," the statement further read.