Editor's Review Nominated Senator Consolata Wakwabubi has called for a thorough investigation into a fire incident that destroyed a dormitory at Lugulu Boarding Primary School.

Nominated Senator Consolata Wakwabubi has called for a thorough investigation into a fire incident that destroyed a dormitory at Lugulu Boarding Primary School.

In a statement on Thursday, July 23, the senator also conveyed her sympathies to the school's administration, parents and learners over the destruction of the school facility.

"I have received with deep concerns the news of the fire incident that destroyed a dormitory at Lugulu Boarding Primary School yesterday evening. I am profoundly grateful that no lives were lost and that no learner or member of staff was injured," she wrote.

Wakwabubi said the incident had caused distress and disruption to the school community, describing the destruction of the dormitory as a significant setback. P60

"I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the school's administration, parents, and learners for the distress and disruption caused by this unfortunate incident. The destruction of school facilities is a significant setback, but I am confident that through unity and collective effort, the school will recover and emerge stronger," she added.

Wakwabubi called on the relevant authorities to establish the cause of the fire and implement measures aimed at improving fire safety in learning institutions.

"I call upon the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and to ensure that appropriate measures are implemented to enhance fire safety in all our learning institutions. The safety and well-being of our children must remain a equinivicol priority," she further said.

File image of Nominated Senator Consolata Wakwabubi

As the school begins its recovery process, Wakwabubi urged government agencies, well-wishers and other stakeholders to support efforts to restore the damaged facilities.

"As the affected school begins the process of recovery, I urge government agencies, well-wishers, and all stakeholders to stand in solidarity with the Lugulu Boarding Primary School community and support efforts to restore the damaged facilities," she concluded.

This came days after several classrooms were destroyed after a midnight fire erupted at Jomo Kenyatta Boys High School in Nakuru County.

In a statement on Monday, July 13, Bahati Member of Parliament Irene Njoki said the inferno also damaged the school’s administration block.

"I have received with concern the news of the fire incident at Jomo Boys High School. The incident has caused extensive damage to the administration block and several classrooms," she said.

Njoki noted that all the students, teachers and support staff at the school were safe, further commending teachers, community members and firefighters who helped extinguish the inferno.

"I am grateful that all students, teachers, and staff are safe. I commend the teachers, members of the community, and the firefighters for their swift response in containing the fire and preventing further destruction," she stated.

Further, Njoki called on security agencies to investigate the cause of the fire and take action against those found culpable.

"We stand in solidarity with the Jomo Boys High School fraternity during this difficult time," she further said.

Preliminary reports indicated that the fire may have been deliberately set.