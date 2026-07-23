Editor's Review Senator Methu claimed that police officers were allegedly deployed to arrest him this morning.

On Thursday, July 23, Nyandarua Senator John Methu called out Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for claiming that the Ol Kalou by-election was peaceful.

Speaking during the requiem mass of James Muihai and Zachariah Gakinya, who were allegedly killed by the police, Methu questioned why Murkomen lied.

He claimed that several Ol Kalou residents were hospitalised after they sustained injuries, while two were left dead; thus, the election was nothing close to peaceful.

"I feel so bad in my heart that Murkomen said that the elections in Ol Kalou were very peaceful, yet people are in hospital and these two young men are dead. This is what you call peaceful? Shame on you, Murkomen," Methu stated.

The Senator also turned to President William Ruto, blaming him as the appointing authority for picking Murkomen to lead the Interior Security docket.

A file photo of Senator John Methu



He retracted an earlier statement he made at the funeral of the former Ol Kalou Member of Parliament David Kiaraho, where he told Ruto that he respected him but did not fear him.

"I remember telling you that I respect you but don't fear you, but from today, I no longer respect you because of the kind of loss you have brought upon us," Methu reiterated.

The DCP Secretary General further claimed that police officers were allegedly deployed to arrest him this morning. He dared the police to come after him.

"Today, they sent officers to my home. You are welcome. If I told the Commander in Chief that I don't fear him, who are you?" He stated.

The firebrand Senator claimed that the Kenya Kwanza government had worked with Nyandarua County Woman Representative Faith Gitau to allegedly cause mayhem in the constituency.

He rallied the mourners at the requiem mass to punish Gitau by voting her out in the August 10, 2027 General Election.

Earlier, Murkomen had hit back at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after he claimed that 68 women were raped during the Ol Kalou by-election.

He challenged Gachagua to make a formal report of the claims to the police, and added that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and those found culpable will be arrested and prosecuted.