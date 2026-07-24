Editor's Review Police officers from Muthangari Police Station have arrested a fellow officer after recovering approximately 20 kilograms of suspected cannabis sativa during an operation in Dagoretti.

Police officers from Muthangari Police Station have arrested a fellow officer after recovering approximately 20 kilograms of suspected cannabis sativa during an operation in Dagoretti, Nairobi County.

In a statement on Thursday, July 23, the National Police Service (NPS) said the arrest followed a tip-off from members of the public, which led officers to raid the suspect's residence and recover two bags containing six bales of suspected cannabis sativa.

"Acting on a tip-off from members of the public, the officers raided the suspect's residence and recovered two bags containing six bales of cannabis sativa wrapped in yellow tape," the statement read.

According to NPS, the suspect was taken into police custody as investigations and preparations for court proceedings continued, while the recovered narcotics were preserved as evidence.

"The suspect was placed in police custody pending processing and arraignment in court to face relevant charges. The recovered narcotics were secured as exhibits," the statement added.

NPS said the arrest demonstrated its commitment to applying the law equally to all individuals, regardless of their position or status.

"The National Police Service reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law without fear or favour. Any person, regardless of status or position, found to be engaging in criminal activities will be subjected to due process," the statement concluded.





This comes weeks after three traffic police officers attached to Webuye Police Station were arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations of demanding bribes from motorists at a roadblock along the Webuye-Kitale Road.

In a statement on Friday, July 3, the agency said the operation was prompted by repeated reports from motorists who claimed they were being forced to pay bribes while passing through the checkpoint.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested three traffic police officers attached to Webuye Police Station for allegedly demanding bribes from motorists at a road-block along the Webuye- Kitale Road," the statement read.

EACC further explained that the arrests followed a formal investigation into the complaints received from the public.

"The arrests follow an investigation by the EACC after receiving numerous complaints from members of the public and motorists operating public service vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles regarding rampant extortion by the officers at the road-block," the statement added

According to the EACC, investigators mounted a targeted surveillance operation after receiving the complaints.

The agency said the surveillance established that the officers were allegedly soliciting bribes from motorists entering and leaving the border town instead of carrying out legitimate traffic enforcement duties.

EACC identified the suspects as Corporal Kipyego Metto, Police Constable Ben Kiptoo Maswai, and Police Constable Alex Kidui Makee.

The three were arrested and taken to the EACC's Western Regional Office in Bungoma for further processing.