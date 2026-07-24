Editor's Review Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and his two co-accused have been acquitted in the Ksh1.1 billion Finland education scholarship case.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and his two co-accused have been acquitted in the Ksh1.1 billion Finland education scholarship case.

On Thursday, July 23, a Nakuru court ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a case against the three accused persons.

In his ruling, Senior Principal Magistrate Alloyce Ndege noted that most of the prosecution witnesses were victims who had been led to believe that a one-time payment would cover all their education costs, only to incur additional fees after making the initial payment.

"I dismiss all charges against the accused persons and acquit them," he ruled.

Speaking after the ruling, Mandago said the verdict would allow him and other parties to pursue beneficiaries who received funding from the Trust using money intended for other students.

"This verdict affords us the opportunity to now pursue those parents and children who were paid for by the Trust, using funds that were meant for other children. And whose approval was done when I had already left office. They must take responsibility," he said.

Mandago said some beneficiaries had gone on to enjoy significant benefits from the programme, including permanent houses and vehicles.

"They cannot today be enjoying permanent houses that have been built by those children. Some are driving. Some have even achieved their wildest dream of travelling all the way to Finland, a dream they would never have had if the children would not have gone to Finland," he added.

File image of Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago

Mandago urged beneficiaries who had benefited from the programme to refund the money to the Trust to support parents and students who were still suffering.

"I therefore want to urge the beneficiaries, who know themselves, and who know they benefited from the programme, and who were supported, and are enjoying the benefits of the programme, that they should speak to their conscience and refund the money to the Trust, so that those parents who are suffering out there can get their money," he further said.

Meanwhile, former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his former personal assistant Michael Oyamo, and ex-Migori County Clerk Caspal Obiero have all been found guilty of the late Sharon Otieno's murder.

The verdict was issued at the High Court on Thursday, July 23, by Lady Justice Cecilia Githua, who ruled that there was sufficient evidence against Obado and his two co-accused.

Justice Githua stated that the three accused persons will be convicted in accordance with the provisions provided in the Criminal Procedure Code.

"It is therefore my finding that the prosecution has proved its case against the first, the second and third accused persons beyond reasonable doubt.

"I consequently find each accused person guilty of the offence of murder contrary to Section 203 of the Penal Code as charged in count one. Each accused is accordingly convicted under section 322 of the Criminal Procedure Code," the Judge declared.

Justice Githua explained the roles each of the three accused persons played in the murder of the slain university student.

"The first accused supplied motive, instigation, and funds to finance the criminal enterprise. The second accused facilitated the execution while the third accused ensured logistical support and concealment to avoid detection of the offence.

"Inherent in these roles were acts of preparation and concealment denoting knowledge, participation, premeditation, and intention to execute their common intention that led to the death of Sharon," she ruled.