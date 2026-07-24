Editor's Review The government has completed the Boma Yangu Milimani Vihiga Estate Affordable Housing Project, a 220-unit development aimed at expanding access to decent and affordable urban housing.

The government has completed the Boma Yangu Milimani Vihiga Estate Affordable Housing Project, a 220-unit development aimed at expanding access to decent and affordable urban housing.

In a statement on Friday, July 24, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project was among the achievements of the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

"The success stories of the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) are already reshaping development narratives across the country, with the now complete Boma Yangu Milimani Vihiga Estate Affordable Housing Project standing out as a major milestone in expanding decent and dignified urban housing," he wrote.

Omollo said the project had been officially commissioned by President William Samoei Ruto in March 2026, after which homeowners received keys to their new residences.

"Officially commissioned by President William Samoei Ruto in March 2026, the project saw homeowners receive keys to their new residences in a landmark step toward affordable home ownership," he added.

File image of a unit at the Boma Yangu Milimani Vihiga Estate Affordable Housing Project

The PS said the development was strategically located in Vihiga Town and had transformed the Majengo/Milimani area from a low-density settlement into a modern gated neighbourhood.

"Strategically located in Vihiga Town, the development has transformed the Majengo/Milimani area from a low-density settlement into a modern gated neighborhood comprising 9 apartment blocks with 220 completed residential units," he further said.

File image of a unit at the Boma Yangu Milimani Vihiga Estate Affordable Housing Project

Omollo added that the estate had been equipped with essential civil infrastructure and facilities to support residents and enhance the security and functionality of the development.

"The estate is fully supported by key civil infrastructure including a secure perimeter wall and gatehouse, street lighting, cabro-paved internal roads and parking bays, a backup power system, underground water storage and an integrated waste management facility," he concluded.

File image of a unit at the Boma Yangu Milimani Vihiga Estate Affordable Housing Project

Meanwhile, a total of 115 families have taken up residence in the Boma Yangu Milimani Affordable Housing Project in Kakamega County following the completion and commissioning of its first phase.

In a statement on Thursday, July 23, Omollo said the project, which was commissioned by President William Ruto in March 2026, has so far seen more than half of the 220 completed housing units occupied, with additional homeowners continuing to move into the development.

"Following the successful completion and commissioning of Phase I of the Boma Yangu Milimani Affordable Housing Project in Kakamega County by President William Samoei Ruto in March 2026, the development is already making a significant impact, with 115 of the 220 completed units occupied and more homeowners continuing to move in," he wrote.

Omollo said residents were benefiting from a range of amenities designed to improve their living conditions, enhance convenience and promote safety within the estate.

"The estate offers modern, dignified living through quality housing complemented by key amenities, including paved walkways, access roads, ample parking, landscaped green spaces, shared recreational areas and a comprehensive lighting system that enhances safety and the overall living environment," he added.

Omollo said construction of the second phase of the development is currently underway and is expected to expand the number of available homes as the larger project progresses.

"Meanwhile, construction of Phase II is ongoing and will add more housing units as part of the larger project, which comprises 13 multi-storey blocks delivering a total of 1,891 homes," he further said.

Beyond providing housing, the project has also created employment and business opportunities for residents and service providers in the region.

"The project continues to generate sustained employment opportunities for local youth, artisans, suppliers and other service providers, supporting livelihoods while stimulating economic activity in the region," he noted.