Editor's Review Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has criticised Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago following his acquittal in the Ksh1.1 billion Finland education scholarship scandal.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has criticised Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago following his acquittal in the Ksh1.1 billion Finland education scholarship scandal.

In an update on Thursday, July 23, Sudi claimed he had proposed a fundraiser to help compensate the families, but Mandago rejected the idea.

"The truth of the matter is that the parents’ money was lost after they had already paid. I advised Mandago that we should organize a fundraiser to help compensate the affected families, but he dismissed the idea and refused," he wrote.

Sudi argued that the money spent defending the case could have been used to compensate a significant portion of the affected parents, while criticising the prolonged legal process and calling for justice for the ordinary citizens affected by the scandal.

"The money he has spent on lawyers could have covered at least half of what the parents lost. The case has stalled, and the person with influence appears to have benefited, while the ordinary citizen has been denied justice. However, I stand firmly with these parents and their right to justice. In the end, God will stand with them," he added.

File image of Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago

On Thursday, July 23, a Nakuru court ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a case against Mandago and his co-accused.

In his ruling, Senior Principal Magistrate Alloyce Ndege noted that most of the prosecution witnesses were victims who had been led to believe that a one-time payment would cover all their education costs, only to incur additional fees after making the initial payment.

"I dismiss all charges against the accused persons and acquit them," he ruled.

Speaking after the ruling, Mandago said the verdict would allow him and other parties to pursue beneficiaries who received funding from the Trust using money intended for other students.

"This verdict affords us the opportunity to now pursue those parents and children who were paid for by the Trust, using funds that were meant for other children. And whose approval was done when I had already left office. They must take responsibility," he said.

Mandago said some beneficiaries had gone on to enjoy significant benefits from the programme, including permanent houses and vehicles.





"They cannot today be enjoying permanent houses that have been built by those children. Some are driving. Some have even achieved their wildest dream of travelling all the way to Finland, a dream they would never have had if the children would not have gone to Finland," he added.

Mandago urged beneficiaries who had benefited from the programme to refund the money to the Trust to support parents and students who were still suffering.

"I therefore want to urge the beneficiaries, who know themselves, and who know they benefited from the programme, and who were supported, and are enjoying the benefits of the programme, that they should speak to their conscience and refund the money to the Trust, so that those parents who are suffering out there can get their money," he further said.