Editor's Review The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced 221 job opportunities for Kenyans.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced 221 job opportunities for Kenyans.

In an advertisement on Friday, July 24, the commission invited qualified persons to apply for the vacancies.

The advertised positions cover various tribunals and committees, alongside internship opportunities for graduates and diploma holders.

“The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is a Constitutional Commission established under Article 171 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 to promote and facilitate the independence and accountability of the Judiciary and the efficient, effective and transparent administration of justice.

“The Commission invites applications from qualified persons to fill the following positions,” read part of the advert.

File image of Chief Justice Martha Koome

Among the vacancies advertised are the positions of Chairperson of the Sports Disputes Tribunal, Chairperson of the Capital Markets Tribunal, and Deputy Chairperson of the Co-operative Tribunal.

JSC is also seeking to recruit members to serve in the Sports Disputes Tribunal, Capital Markets Tribunal, Energy and Petroleum Tribunal and Financial Centre Tribunal.

Others are: Tax Appeals Tribunal, National Examinations Appeals Tribunal, HIV and AIDS Tribunal, and the Public Private Partnerships Petition Committee.

Further, JSC is seeking to recruit 201 graduate and diploma interns to join the commission.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are required to visit the JSC jobs portal; https://jsc.go.ke/jobs-2/ to apply for the positions.

JSC emphasized that only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted for interviews.

The commission also warned against any form of canvassing, saying it would lead to automatic disqualification.

“The Judicial Service Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from the widest range of eligible candidates,” JSC added.

Interested applicants are required to submit their applications to the commission by August 13, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

This comes months after JSC advertised 33 job opportunities for Kenyans.

In a public notice on Friday, May 29, the commission invited qualified persons to apply for the vacancies.

“The Commission invites applications from qualified persons to fill the positions,” the notice read.

The vacancies included: Chairperson, Land Acquisition Tribunal; Chairperson, National Civil Aviation Administrative Review Tribunal; Chairperson, Business Premises Rent Tribunal (BPRT); and Ad hoc Member, Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (Advocate).

Others were: Ad hoc Member, Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (Non-Advocate), Director, Public Affairs and Corporate Communication, Deputy Director, Strategy, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Deputy Director, Research & Data Analytics, and Deputy Director, Organizational Productivity and Quality Assurance.