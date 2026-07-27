Editor's Review President William Ruto has warned that the Opposition poses a serious threat to the economy and the future of children.

President William Ruto has warned that the Opposition poses a serious threat to the economy and the future of children.

In a statement on Sunday, July 26, Ruto said the Opposition's actions could undermine efforts to drive economic growth.

"The Opposition are an existential threat to our country. They are not only a threat to our economy but also to the future of our children," he wrote.

Ruto urged Kenyans to support his administration, saying the government was implementing transformative programmes aimed at driving economic growth and expanding opportunities across the country.

"We ask Kenyans to rally behind this Government; a transformative administration that is driving growth and expanding opportunities for everyone.

"Those who are not for progress and development should not stand in the way of our country’s transformation," he added.

File image of President William Ruto

This comes days after Ruto launched the Next Generation of Kenya Youth Employment Programme in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance.

He confirmed that 30,000 young Kenyans have secured internships, and stated that the number will be scaled up to 100,000 in the next three years.

Ruto intimated that other than internships, the beneficiaries will also be equipped with several skills to help them navigate the job market.

"The programme will provide structured private sector internships, complemented by training in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, life skills and workplace readiness, ensuring that our youth are equipped with the knowledge, experience and confidence to thrive in an increasingly competitive economy," he stated.

Ruto disclosed that his government has committed to invest Ksh2 billion in the programme, defining it as a declaration of confidence in the limitless potential of Kenya’s young people and in the future of our nation.

"We remain committed to placing our young people at the heart of our development agenda, recognising that their talent and determination are the foundation upon which we are building a stronger, more prosperous nation," he stated.

Ruto commended the private sector for joining in the venture, and encouraged more employers to open up their workspaces, share their expertise and mentor the next generation of Kenyan professionals.

He advised the youths not to focus on monetary benefits when they secure their first jobs, but build on skill and expertise acquisition.

"To the young people, I leave you with one challenge: give special attention to learning. Your first job is not merely a source of income; it is your next great classroom.

"Every great career begins with someone willing to learn from someone who already knows. That is why internships matter. They are not simply temporary jobs or stepping stones; it is the bridge between learning and earning," he further said.