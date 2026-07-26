Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions in parts of Nyeri, Embu and Kirinyaga counties on Monday.

Kenya Power has announced planned power interruptions in parts of Nyeri, Embu and Kirinyaga counties on Monday, July 27.

In a notice on Sunday, July 26, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate routine maintenance works.

In Nyeri County, customers in Kamakwa and Kamuyu will experience a power outage from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas include the upper parts of Ring Road, Baraka Estate, Kamakwa Market, Kamakwa Water Works, Muga Academy, Nyewasco Offices in Kamakwa, Kamuyu Coffee Factory, and Nyawira Estate.

Others are Kanoga, Gitathini, St. Xavier Academy, Mwonjoria, White House, Kandara Market, Mt. Kenya Salvation, PPOS Residence and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Power will also be interrupted in parts of Kiawaiguru and Kariki from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas include Muthuthi-ini TBC, Kiawaiguru TBC, Mutito TBC, Thangathi TBC, Gitema-ini TBC, and Chehe Primary School.

Kariki TBC, Kariki Catholic, Safaricom Boosters, Airtel Boosters and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Embu County, areas around Kigumo and Kathunguri will be without electricity from 8.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The outage will affect Kegonge Secondary School, Kariru Secondary School, Gwa Kanjo, Mukuria Secondary School, Ngiori, Gataumwa, Kathugu Coffee Factory, Ngurukiri and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in Kirinyaga County, customers in Kavote, Kabare Girls and Ithareini will experience a planned power interruption from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas include Bekam Hotel, Kimunye Tea Factory, Kavote, Mutige Boys, Ithareini Market, Gatunguru Primary School, Kabare Girls, Kiangwenyi and adjacent customers.