Editor's Review Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has declared his intention to run for the Vihiga County gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has declared his intention to run for the Vihiga County gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

In an update on Monday, July 27, he made the announcement and outlined three key pillars of his campaign: People First, Strong Leadership, and Prosperous Vihiga.

Osotsi is seeking to transition from the Senate to the county’s top leadership position, replacing Wilber Ottichilo, who is the current and second governor of Vihiga County after assuming office in August 2017.

This development comes months after Osotsi warned that money won’t determine the outcome of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, April 27, he argued that it’s the resolve of Kenyans that will determine the election and not money.

Osotsi claimed that the government spent millions attempting to disrupt the Linda Mwananchi rallies in Busia, Kisumu, and Mombasa, but was unsuccessful.

"Money will not be a factor from what I have seen so far. I have seen Kakamega, they spent Ksh50 million, Busia Ksh10 million, Mombasa Ksh50 million in Kisumu, probably they may have spent even more because of the number of politicians involved.

"From where I sit, money won’t be a factor, but the resolve of the people is what will matter," he said.

File image of Godfrey Osotsi

Osotsi cautioned the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, saying the ruling party may have a lot of financial resources, but that alone is not enough to win support or control outcomes of the 2027 General Election.

"This is a lesson that UDA has to learn that you can have the money, but if you don’t have the people, they will eat your money, and they will not deliver what you want," he added.

Elsewhere, more recently, Osotsi warned members of the public about fraudsters impersonating officials from his office in an attempt to deceive unsuspecting victims.

In an update on Wednesday, July 15, the senator revealed that his office had identified individuals using specific phone numbers while falsely claiming to be his personal assistants.

According to Osotsi, the suspects are targeting teachers by misleading them into believing that his office is involved in teacher recruitment.

"My attention has been drawn to individuals using the numbers 0725539752 and 0796707157 and falsely posing as Personal Assistants in my office. They are deceiving teachers by claiming that my office is facilitating teacher recruitment," he wrote.

Osotsi distanced his office from the individuals behind the alleged scam, stressing that they have no connection with him or his staff.

He urged teachers and members of the public to avoid engaging with the suspects or providing them with any personal details.

"I wish to state that these individuals are not known to my office and have no authority to act on my behalf. I urge teachers and members of the public not to engage with them or share any personal information," he added.

Osotsi further described the scheme as a criminal enterprise and said he had called on investigative agencies to act swiftly against those responsible.

"This is a criminal scam. I have called on the relevant government agencies, including the DCI, to swiftly take action and track down and prosecute those responsible," he concluded.