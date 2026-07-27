Editor's Review Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, ahead of the 49th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, ahead of the 49th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council.

In a brief statement on Monday, July 27, Mudavadi said Africa's future depended on decisions made collectively by its leaders, noting that engagements at the African Union provide an opportunity to strengthen the continent’s collective voice.

"Africa's future is shaped by the decisions we make together. Every engagement at the African Union is an opportunity to strengthen the continent's collective voice, deepen regional cooperation and unlock new opportunities for our people," he wrote.

Mudavadi said his visit comes ahead of the 49th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council, where Foreign Ministers from across the continent are expected to discuss key priorities shaping Africa’s future.

"Arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, ahead of the 49th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council, where Foreign Ministers from across the continent will deliberate on key priorities shaping Africa's peace, security, integration and sustainable development," he added.

File image of Musalia Mudavadi arriving in Addis Ababa

Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to supporting solutions led by African countries while championing a united, prosperous and globally competitive continent.

"Kenya remains committed to advancing African-led solutions and championing a united, prosperous and globally competitive continent," he further said.

Mudavadi added that the discussions at the African Union meeting are expected to produce outcomes that will strengthen trade and investment while promoting regional stability.

"The outcomes of these discussions will help strengthen trade, investment, regional stability and economic opportunities that directly benefit Kenya and the wider African community," he concluded.

Elsewhere, Lesotho's King Letsie III has arrived in Nairobi for a three-day official visit to Kenya.

The visit, which began on Sunday, July 26, was undertaken at the invitation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The King is expected to engage with key stakeholders on the continent’s evolving food security situation during his stay.

During the visit, King Letsie III is scheduled to have an audience with President William Ruto before undertaking a field engagement in drought-affected areas.

The engagement is expected to highlight the worsening food security situation and its humanitarian impact across Africa.

The Lesotho monarch will conclude his visit on Wednesday with a high-level meeting involving stakeholders, donors and members of the diplomatic community.

King Letsie III is accompanied by Lesotho’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security and Nutrition, Selibe Mochoboroane, Lesotho’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Ntsiuoa Sekete, and other senior government officials.