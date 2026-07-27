Editor's Review Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino and Siaya Governor James Orengo have secured the release of eight supporters.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino and Siaya Governor James Orengo have secured the release of eight supporters.

In a statement on Monday, July 27, Babu said the eight supporters had been falsely charged with murder and malicious property damage.

According to the ODM lawmaker, the eight were arrested by police for protecting a church when sponsored goons attacked Orengo and Edwin Sifuna in Kisumu on Sunday, July 12.

“Our 8 loyal supporters are now free. Today at the Kisumu Law Courts, we represented eight innocent Kenyans who had been falsely charged with murder and malicious property damage.

“These Kenyans were arrested simply for protecting the church when government-sponsored goons attacked Governor James Orengo and Senator Edwin Sifuna,” said Babu.

File image of the supporters who had been arrested.

The Embakasi East MP noted that the court ordered the immediate release of the eight supporters and directed that they should not be charged.

“The court has ordered their release and directed that they should not face any further charges. Justice has prevailed,” Babu added.

Speaking after securing the release of the eight, Governor Orengo called on the police to arrest the perpetrators who attacked them while attending a church service in Kisumu.

“We call upon the police to arrest the true perpetrators of the crime that happened when we were at the church,” Governor Orengo said.

On Sunday, July 12, violent clashes were witnessed in Kisumu as Orengo and Sifuna attended a church service.

In a statement after the incident, the National Police Service (NPS) said the violence erupted after a confrontation between two rival groups.

The chaos left one person dead; several others injured, nine motorcycles torched and a police vehicle damaged.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that, in Kisumu City, a violent confrontation between two opposing groups resulted in the death of one person, several injuries, the torching of nine motorcycles and damage to a police vehicle,” NPS said.

Police officers subsequently arrested eight suspects in connection with the violence.