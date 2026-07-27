Editor's Review Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke has hosted newly appointed Government Spokesperson Charles Owino as he assumes his new role.

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke on Monday, July 27, hosted newly appointed Government Spokesperson Charles Owino as he assumes his new role.

Owino paid a courtesy call to Isaboke during a meeting that focused on his appointment and the role of strategic government communication in keeping citizens informed and supporting effective public service delivery.

"Isaboke congratulated Mr. Owino on his appointment and wished him success as he assumes his new role, noting that Owino brings extensive experience to the position, having previously served as the Police Spokesperson and, most recently, as the Acting Head of the National Communication Centre within the State Department of Broadcasting and Telecommunications," the ministry said.

During the meeting, Isaboke and Owino discussed the importance of strategic government communication in advancing effective public service delivery and strengthening engagement between the Government and citizens.

"The PS emphasised the importance of ensuring that Government information is communicated in a coordinated, timely and accurate manner to keep citizens well informed about national programmes and development initiatives," the ministry added.

File image of Charles Owino

Isaboke highlighted the role of effective communication in strengthening public confidence in government institutions and supporting the implementation of national programmes.

"He observed that effective communication is essential in building public trust, enhancing transparency and supporting the successful implementation of the Government's development agenda," the ministry further said.

File image of Charles Owino and Stephen Isaboke

Owino was on Tuesday, July 21, appointed as the new Government Spokesperson, replacing Isaac Mwaura.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 21, Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei said the nominations were made to fill vacancies that arose earlier in the year.

"His Excellency the President has today made nominations to various Constitutional Commissions and Statutory/Intergovernmental Relations Bodies to fill vacancies that arose earlier in the year," the statement read in part.

Under the changes, Mwaura was promoted and redesignated as Head of the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Disability Rights in the Executive Office of the President.

Owino was redeployed from the Ministry of Information, Communications & The Digital Economy, where he had been serving as acting Head of Government Communications, and appointed Government Spokesperson in the Executive Office of the President.