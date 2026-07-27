Editor's Review The Gen Z aspirant also received Ksh20,000 to fuel the motorcycle.

On Monday, July 27, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua offered to buy Igembe Central Parliamentary Aspirant Misheck Mutethia Kavesti a brand new motorcycle.

Gachagua announced after Kavesti made a request, stating that he needed a motorised vehicle to efficiently conduct his campaigns in the constituency.

He assured the DCP leader that the people loved him and all he needed was to reach out to them effectively and tell them his plan for them.

"I want to tell you that I conduct door-to-door campaigns on foot. I neither have a motorcycle nor a car, but the people love me.

"Your Excellency, out of the great respect I have for you, and because you are my mentor, before you leave here, even if it is a motorcycle, I will appreciate it," the Gen Z aspirant explained.

A file photo of Igembe Central Parliamentary Aspirant Misheck Mutethia Kavesti

Gachagua turned to the crowd attending the rally and asked them whether or not he should help the Kavesti. The locals agreed that he should, prompting him to gift the young leader.

"Alright. Should this young man be assisted or not? Shouldn't he be given what he has asked for? I will buy you a brand new motorcycle to use for your campaigns," he announced.

Another politician attending the DCP rally offered to fuel the motorcycle and gave the Gen Z leader Ksh20,000.

Gachagua was on a tour to popularise his party in Meru County. During his address to locals, he promised to address several key issues plaguing the region, including cattle rustling.

He continued his campaigns for the top seat, while maintaining that President William Ruto should not be afforded a second term in office.

Gachagua's charm offensive in Mount Kenya East came a day after he claimed that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was allegedly being mistreated by Ruto so that he would resign from office.

“Our son from Tharaka is suffering. I know exactly what he is going through because I have been through it myself. I was very stubborn; no one could insult me.

" Ruto is the one making Kindiki suffer. Ruto has instructed them to provoke Kindiki until he gets angry and resigns," he added.