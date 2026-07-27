Editor's Review Kebaso opined that Kenya needed a tough leader like Matiang'i to move the country forward.

Politician Morara Kebaso has responded to claims that former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i will be a dictator if elected president due to his strict nature.

Speaking on Monday, July 27, Kebaso opined that Kenya needed a tough leader like Matiang'i to move the country forward.

He stated that the Jubilee Presidential Aspirant needed to have thick skin to deal with Kenyans themselves, let alone the cartels that 'run ' the country.

"Some of you are saying that he is too strict so he will be a dictator. Do you think you can handle Kenya if you are soft?

"Without even talking about the corruption cartels, the citizens themselves are tough-headed. Kenyans should just accept that they need someone who is strict but will do their job that the citizens will be proud of," the youthful politician reiterated.

A file photo of Morara Kebaso.



Kebaso further opined that Matiangi was the best pick to face President William Ruto in the August 10 General Election.

He stated that 2027 would be a completely different ball game and that traditional political rhetoric and narratives such as hustler versus dynasty, or Opposition versus the 'deep state' would not sell to the electorate.

The Borabu Constituency MP hopeful claimed that Ruto would likely campaign on the work he has done for Kenyans and the Opposition needed to field a candidate with a proven track record.

"Ruto cannot run on the dynasty narrative, sympathy or the church, but he will be telling people what he has done. The unfortunate thing is he has been doing some development but with a lot of theft.

"The Opposition should not make a mistake of giving Ruto a competitor who has no development record because he will whitewash him or her in the election," he stated.

He maintained that Matiang'i is the only leader with a tangible track record, which can be attested to by most, if not all, Kenyans.

His sentiments came days after President Ruto declared that he has not officially launched his re-election campaign. However, the Head of State hinted that he would go back to the electorate with the development projects he has delivered.