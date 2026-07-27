Editor's Review

On Monday, July 27, President William Ruto hosted His Majesty King Letsie III of Lesotho at State House, Nairobi.

In a statement issued by Ruto, King Letsie was in the country in his capacity as the African Union Champion on Nutrition.

"We discussed food security in Africa and the urgent need to take measures that help bring an end to hunger and malnutrition in our continent," the statement read in part.

The Head of State and His Majesty also held discussions on continental politics, including recent developments in the African Union.

"Also briefed His Majesty on the deliberations on African Union reforms that are aimed at making the AU more efficient and responsive to the needs of citizens of the continent," the statement continued.

A file photo of President William Ruto with East African Community Secretary-General Stephen Mbundi.



Rut also hosted Stephen Mbundi, the East African Community Secretary-General. The two held discussions on the progress the EAC is making in free movement of locals across the East African Borders and increasing regional trade.

"As Africa's most progressive regional bloc, intra-trade in the EAC is about 20 per cent, yet it can be scaled up to 50 per cent with the necessary strategic interventions," Ruto disclosed.

He and Mbundi also spoke at length about the increased integration among EAC partner states. The two leaders recognised the Community as a key enabler of regional development.

They noted that the harmonisation of tariffs in the East African Region would enhance commerce, create jobs and drive the prosperity of all citizens of the member states.

Earlier, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, ahead of the 49th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council.

Ahead of the meeting, Mudavadi noted that Africa's future depended on decisions made collectively by its leaders, noting that engagements at the African Union provide an opportunity to strengthen the continent’s collective voice.