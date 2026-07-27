Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has highlighted the progress of the Economic Zone 1 Road project within the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mombasa.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has highlighted the progress of the Economic Zone 1 Road project within the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mombasa.

In a statement on Monday, July 27, the PS said the project is expected to improve the movement of goods and services, attract more investors to the SEZ, create jobs and support industrial growth along the Coast.

"For Special Economic Zones (SEZ) to attract and retain investment, industrial development must be matched by efficient transport infrastructure that connects businesses to markets, ports and logistics networks.

"The ongoing construction of the Economic Zone 1 Road within the Dongo Kundu SEZ in Mombasa is a key investment in creating that connectivity," he wrote.

File image of the Economic Zone 1 Road project within the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ)

According to Omollo, the road is being implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and will serve as the main internal transport corridor within Phase I of the Dongo Kundu SEZ.

"Implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the road forms the principal internal transport corridor within Phase I of the SEZ, providing access for heavy commercial traffic and linking industrial plots to critical transport infrastructure," he added.

File image of the Economic Zone 1 Road project within the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ)

Omollo said the road will also improve connectivity between the SEZ and key transport facilities in the region, including the Mombasa Southern Bypass, the Port of Mombasa, Moi International Airport, the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) cargo corridors and the planned Dongo Kundu Port Berth.

"It connects directly to the Mombasa Southern Bypass, while enhancing access to the Port of Mombasa, Moi International Airport, Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) cargo corridors and the planned Dongo Kundu Port Berth," he further said.

File image of the Economic Zone 1 Road project within the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ)

Elsewhere, Omollo has issued an update on the construction of the Taifa Gas LPG Terminal at the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mombasa.

In a statement earlier Monday, he said the construction of the storage tanks is complete, and testing is underway.

Omollo also noted that the installation of pipelines, electrical systems and instrumentation at the terminal is ongoing.

"Construction of the storage tanks is complete, with testing underway, while installation of pipelines, electrical systems and instrumentation is advancing steadily," read the statement in part.

Omollo pointed out that President William Ruto launched the construction of the Taifa Gas LPG terminal in February 2023.

He said the facility is developed on a 30-acre site approximately four kilometers from the Port of Mombasa.

It features 12 spherical storage tanks with a combined capacity of 30,000 metric tons and provision for future expansion.

Omollo highlighted that the terminal will strengthen Kenya's LPG supply chain through efficient bulk importation, storage and distribution to markets across the country.

"Its substantial storage capacity and entry as a major player in the sector are expected to enhance competition, reduce supply bottlenecks and drive down the cost of cooking gas for households and businesses," the statement added.