Editor's Review The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the recruitment of interns under the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) for the 2026/27 financial year.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the recruitment of interns under the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) for the 2026/27 financial year.

In a notice on Tuesday, July 28, PSC said the internship falls under Cohort 9 of the PSIP, a government youth empowerment programme designed to equip college graduates with hands-on experience while enhancing their employability, professional networks and entrepreneurial skills.

"The year-long internship programme will mainly involve attachment in Ministries, Departments, State Agencies/Corporations and Public Universities," the notice read in part.

To qualify for appointment, applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university, and have graduated in 2020 or later.

They must also be proficient in computer skills and must not have previously benefited from a similar internship programme.

Successful applicants will be expected to undertake duties assigned by their supervisors throughout the internship in government ministries, departments, state agencies, corporations and public universities.

According to PSC, their responsibilities will include completing duties mutually agreed upon and assigned by supervisors, and documenting relevant skills acquired in their areas of deployment.

Successful applicants will also actively participate in mentorship activities and carry out additional responsibilities designed for the internship programme.

File image of PSC Chairperson Anthony Muchiri

PSC said the internship in government ministries, departments, state agencies, corporations and public universities will run for 12 months and is non-renewable. Interns will receive a stipend at a rate determined by the Government.

The commission said interns who successfully complete the programme in government ministries, departments, state agencies, corporations and public universities will be awarded a certificate.

Interested and qualified graduates have been asked to submit their applications through the PSC job portal at publicservice.go.ke or psckjobs.go.ke for internship opportunities in government ministries, departments, state agencies, corporations and public universities.

The deadline for applications is August 17, 2026.

Elsewhere, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced 20,000 job vacancies for teachers in Junior Schools.

In an advertisement notice, TSC invited qualified and interested individuals to apply for the vacancies.

"The Teachers Service Commission invites applications from qualified candidates to fill 20,000 Post Primary teachers posts in Junior Schools to support the implementation of Competency Based Education," the advert read in part.

According to the commission, the applicants are required to be Kenyan citizens, hold at least a diploma in education with a minimum mean Grade of C+ and C+ in two teaching Subjects in KCSE or its equivalent.

The applicants must also be registered as teachers with TSC and be unemployed with no record of exiting teaching service with the Commission due to disciplinary grounds.

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online through the Commission’s website, www.tsc.go.ke under 'Careers' or teachersonline.tsc.go.ke.

TSC emphasized that candidates must not fill more than one application for employment form during the application.

The commission noted that manual applications will not be considered and the candidates will be asked to present original academic and professional certificates.

TSC also mentioned that successful teacher interns will be retained in their current sub-counties and stations.

According to the commission, the application portal will open on Tuesday, August 18 and close on Monday, August 31.