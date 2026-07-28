Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced the competition of the 200-metre Galana–Kulalu Bridge.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced the competition of the 200-metre Galana–Kulalu Bridge.

In an update on Tuesday, July 28, PS Omollo said the bridge will improve connectivity between Kilifi and Tana River counties.

The newly completed bridge is also expected to support the Galana–Kulalu Food Security Project.

File image of the Galana–Kulalu Bridge.

“The now-complete 200-metre Galana–Kulalu Bridge marks a major milestone in improving connectivity between Kilifi and Tana River counties and advancing the Galana–Kulalu Food Security Project,” PS Omollo stated.

The Interior PS noted that the bridge provides a direct link to the Malindi–Sala Gate Road and will ease the movement of farm inputs, harvested produce and people.

Omollo mentioned that the bridge is expected to significantly reduce travel time and transport costs while opening up the region to new opportunities.

File image of the Galana–Kulalu Bridge.

“Spanning the Galana River, the bridge replaces the lengthy diversion through Baricho, reducing travel time, lowering transport costs and opening up new opportunities for trade, investment and service delivery in the surrounding region,” PS Omollo stated.

Further, PS Omollo said the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration has put in place security, traffic management and coordinated road safety measures to protect the bridge and ensure the safety of road users.

This comes weeks after PS Omollo issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Dhogoye Bridge in Usenge, Siaya County.

File image of the Galana–Kulalu Bridge.

In an update on Friday, June 26, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the bridge is a key infrastructure project that will improve connectivity between Siaya and Busia counties.

He said the project will enhance trade, transport, and access to essential services for communities living around the Lake Victoria basin.

Omollo noted that residents along the Bondo–Usenge–Osieko corridor have for years faced major transport challenges, especially during periods when Lake Victoria's water levels rose and submerged the crossing.

File image of the Galana–Kulalu Bridge.

He explained that the flooding frequently cut off communities from accessing critical services and economic opportunities.

Omollo said the completed bridge will play a crucial role in improving the movement of people and goods while fostering greater regional integration across the Lake Victoria basin.

"Once completed, the bridge will provide an all-weather crossing, ease the movement of people and goods, enhance regional trade and deepen social and economic integration between communities on both sides of the lake basin," he stated.